Look and feel amazing with Mira Mirror of Moraira

By Euro Weekly News Media • 07 July 2022 • 12:26

Hair and beauty comes from inside Mira Mirror!

Mira Mirror Hair and Beauty Lounge, conveniently located opposite the iconic Moraira Castle, believes that hair and beauty comes from the inside – inside Mira Mirror! It’s your one-stop shop for all of your beauty and hair needs, offering the most sought-after treatments from Microblading to facials and manicures to Reiki healing.

Customers leave as friends at Mira Mirror, where the experienced and knowledgeable team will make you feel comfortable in the modern but cosy hair and beauty lounge, promising excellence in everything that they do. With hundreds of returning customers and a loyal client base, Mira Mirror is undoubtedly the place to go for beauty.

Offering treatments for both men and women, Mira Mirror leads the way in Moraira and has been expanding its treatment portfolio for clients. The team are excited to announce that they now offer the most popular treatments in Microblading, Phibrows, in which the training is more informative, detailed and specific than regular Microblading training – meaning you can have the perfect brows to frame your face in just a few appointments.

They also offer all types of manicures and pedicures for men and women, ladies and gents waxing, a wide variety of facials such as LED Light Therapy and dermaplaning, classic, hybrid and Russian lashes, and popular holistic treatments like Reiki and crystal facials.

In the hair lounge, ladies and gents can opt for a simple cut and refresh, a glamorous blow dry for a special occasion, a complete restyle and full head of colour or ultra-conditioning treatments using the prestigious Olaplex products, to name a few.

The friendly and experienced team at Mira Mirror are ready to welcome and pamper you with a big smile and a glass of Cava!

Address: Calle Castillo 30, Rada de Moraira, Spain, 03724

Opening hours: Monday from 10am until 3pm, Tuesday to Friday from 10am until 5pm and Saturdays from 10am until 3pm

Telephone: 966 49 24 15

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.miramirror.es

Facebook: www.facebook.com/miramirrorstyle

Instagram: www.instagram.com/miramirrorstyle