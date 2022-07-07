Low-cost, worldwide shipping with United postal Group

By Euro Weekly News Media • 07 July 2022 • 11:41

UNITED POSTAL GROUP: Connecting you through mail

The United Postal Group (UPG) offer worldwide shipping at a much lower cost compared to established mail-order companies.

Based in Torrevieja and being only the second post office in the area, partner and shop owner Joachim Myhr has been doing business in the area for years and built up a great reputation. Due to the many expats in Torrevieja and the surrounding areas, UPG gives more access to much-needed postal and shipping services at a considerably lower cost than bigger companies.

Open Monday to Friday from 9:30am until 5pm, the staff at UPG, located in the Centro Comercial Filton at Avenida Asuncion 5-7 in Torrevieja will be happy to assist you in English, Spanish or Swedish. You can also find out more information on their website (offered in English, German and Spanish) or by calling them on +34 688 793 648.

With UPG, customers can send parcels weighing up to 31kg to anywhere in the world as well as the option of UPG Direct service – where customers can get their post sent to the shop. Customers can also rent mailboxes in the shop and store their parcels for a longer period of time, for example, if they are going on holiday for a while or visiting family back home.

The competent staff at UPG also prepare all the necessary documents required for customs for sending to Non-EU countries, always in consultation with the customer. Since Brexit, they have seen how complex the process has become and are always happy to help!

In addition to accepting letters, parcels and registered mail, UPG also offer scanning and printing services, computer workstations with internet access as well as packaging and cushioning materials for dispatch – making it your one-stop shop for all of your postal needs.

Boasting over 30 years working for the MD Publishing Service GMBG, a leading magazine mail-order company used by publishers all over the world, UPG has extensive and unrivalled experience of the post and parcel industry. The result is a unique comparison portal that offers companies, logistics providers and private customers the most favourable prices in each case – rounded off by a service that leaves nothing to be desired.

UPG always has special offers for customers with a higher volume of shipments and, when it comes to questions or queries about offers and prices, the staff will be happy to advise.

