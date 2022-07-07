Maritime Museum of Mallorca receives generous temporary donations from Domènech Vázquez collection

By Tamsin Brown • 07 July 2022 • 22:31

Mallorca's Maritime Museum has received some generous temporary donations from the Domènech Vázquez collection. Image: Consell de Mallorca

The Maritime Museum in Mallorca has temporarily been given some pieces from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries from the Domènech Vázquez collection.

On July 4, the vice-president and councillor of Culture, Heritage and Linguistic Policy of the Consell de Mallorca, Bel Busquets, and the director of the Maritime Museum, Albert Forés, received a selection of items from the Domènech Vázquez collection.

Busquets highlighted the great patrimonial value of the items and praised the generosity of the owners, María del Carmen Vázquez Ferrer and Manuel Vicente Domènech Bestard, who considered it of public interest to temporarily give the items to the museum so that they can be displayed.

The items that will be at the Maritime Museum include an old photograph of the Port of Palma, from the early 20th century; a bill of lading from 1838 of the schooner San Antonio, from the Palma-Marseille route; the book The Cries of Africa to the Inhabitants of Europe, by Thomas Clarkson, from 1825; a slave shackle, with a key and padlock; and a mini-globe and case, from 1811.

As Busquets explained, the museum will have the pieces temporarily, initially for four years, although this may be extended or terminated early.

