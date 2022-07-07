Moving to the Costa Blanca: The essential guide

By Laura Kemp • 07 July 2022 • 8:21

Image - Jminka/shutterstock.com

Known for its beautiful weather all year round, charming towns such as Orihuela Costa, Rojales and Algorfa, and brilliant accessibility from places such as Ireland, US, Canada, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Poland and Eastern Europe, the Costa Blanca is one of the most popular choices for those wishing to make the move to a warmer climate.

From the stunning beaches to authentic Spanish towns, beautiful nature and mesmerising salt lakes, the Costa Blanca holds some of Spain’s most impressive sights and sounds, making it a great area for moving to.

Even better, this large area of Spain´s coastline has everything families, couples and retirees could want for an amazing life in the sun. From great schools to stunning golf courses, beautiful beaches and impressive shopping centres, the Costa Blanca’s richness and wide variety of things to do are reflected in the culture, gastronomy, weather, orography and landscape.

And if you´re thinking of moving to the Costa Blanca you´ll want to be in the know about everything – including the types of property on offer, the best schools, where to go for healthcare and the best restaurants to enjoy a great meal.

That´s why the Euro Weekly News has put together this guide to everything you need to know about the Costa Blanca before moving over.

Contents

Where is the Costa Blanca?

The Costa Blanca is located on the coastline of Alicante province, in the south east of Spain.

Stretching over 120 miles of stunning coastline, this area starts in the Pilar de Hordada in the south and extends all the way to Denia in the north. The capital is found halfway between these two towns and the commute time is just one hour to both.

The unbeatable location of the Costa Blanca is situated at almost the same level as Madrid, with an easy commute of less than two hours to the capital and other areas in the peninsula. Not only this, Alicante’s international airport is one of the most active in Spain after Madrid and Barcelona, meaning easy access from all over the world.

The climate on the Costa Blanca

With a Mediterranean climate, the Costa Blanca enjoys warm summers and mild winters with average daily temperatures of around 53 degrees Fahrenheit (12 degrees Celsius) in winter, and 78 (26 degrees Celsius) in summer – meaning great weather all year round.

For those who like their weather on the cooler side, from April to June and October to early December is an excellent time to invite any guests out to see you.

Which is the best area to move to on the Costa Blanca?

Spain’s stunning Costa Blanca is one of the most popular places in the world to move to, either as a permanent home or a second property to enjoy in the holidays. Investors from all over the world have found that the real estate market on the Costa Blanca is a safe haven in these uncertain times, particularly since the Covid pandemic.

Spanning 200km, Alicante coast Costa Blanca boasts a plethora of typically Spanish towns, both inland and seafront, but none of which are far from a beach. Due to Alicante’s surrounding mountain ranges which protect the province from bad weather, all of Alicante’s localities receive on average at least 97 days of sunshine and clear blue skies every year.

Alicante province has the highest ratio of foreign residents of all of the Spanish provinces and there are almost 20 localities to choose from, each with its own unique qualities, micro-cultures and attractions. Here are some of the most popular.

Northern Costa Blanca

Alicante

The capital of the Alicante Province, this city and municipality is located on the south-eastern coast of Costa Blanca. Nearby the busy international airport, in close proximity to the rest of the peninsula and home to expansive public beaches and a bustling city centre, Alicante is an obvious choice for those thinking of buying a property in Spain.

Denia

Regarded as the very northern part of the Costa Blanca coastline, Denia is only an hour’s drive from Alicante and is a beautiful coastal area overlooked by the Montgo mountain range. It’s seaport makes it a key destination for ferries to other Spanish islands.

Javea

A small historical town known by the locals as Xabia, Javea is split into “old town”, where visitors can stumble upon 14th century ruins and gorgeous white sand beaches, perfect for soaking up the rays on one of it’s 325 sunny days of the year.

Benidorm

Benidorm is a large and vibrant area in the northern Costa Blanca and boasts 4 miles of golden beaches. Once a tiny village, it is now extremely popular with tourists and is notorious for its exciting nightlife.

Finestrat

Finestrat, meaning ‘window to the sea’, is a small village up the mountains just 20 minutes away from Benidorm. Ancient civilisations have left their footprint on this growing town overlooking the sea, just 15-minutes away from the wonderful sandy beach area of Finestrat which is ideal for families.

Altea

Charming Altea is home to many large city beaches of pebbles, as well as the quintessential white-sand beaches that give Costa Blanca its name. Visitors can wander through its quirky cobbled streets and authentic, white-washed homes.

Southern Costa Blanca

Torrevieja

Torrevieja is popular for those moving to Spain due to the number of international schools and multiplicity of fun things to do – as well as the gorgeous weather all year round! This city is not just popular for the holiday season, with restaurants and other important amenities open throughout the year. For this reason, the housing market there is booming.

Santa Pola

Just a 20-minute drive from Alicante Airport, Santa Pola is a small but beautiful fishing port that is famous for its variety of landscapes – from the views of the distant mountains to the wild sand dunes.

Rojales

Rojales is perfectly located in the heart of the Vega Baja, with an enviable climate, interesting culture, plenty of character and a wide range of facilities and services for those thinking of moving to the Costa Blanca. The beach is only 10 minutes away and there is a golf course just 2 minutes away.

Villamartin

With its warm climate, beautiful countryside, stunning championship golf courses and proximity to the coast, Villamartin has become a popular destination for travellers and people looking at moving to Spain. It’s an authentic Spanish town with colourful patios adorned with flowers and meandering narrow streets leading to large plazas.

Torre de La Horadada

Torre de la Horadada has all the necessary facilities and is also only 3 minutes by car from the city centre, Pilar de la Horadada. Famous for its beautiful beaches, of which it has a total of 10, it also has a lovely small marina and is just 10-minutes away from the popular Lo Romero Golf Course.

Orihuela Costa

Orihuela Costa properties attract more and more attention each year due to their location in such a highly-developed area of the Costa Blanca. Orihuela Costa has over 10 miles of coast with fine sand beaches surrounded by cliffs, small islands, long beaches and charming marinas, as well as a multitude of fine restaurants and festivals to immerse yourself in the Spanish culture.

The best golf courses on the Costa Blanca

The Costa Blanca is a golf-lovers paradise! With so many great courses to enjoy some time on the tee and the mild weather all year round, here are some of the best and most prestigious courses and resorts.

Club De Golf Bonalba

Bonalba Golf Resort, located in front of the sea and protected by the Sierra de Bonalba, offers all visitors a fun 18-hole golf course surrounded by typical Mediterranean vegetation, with generous greens and a tranquil atmosphere.

Address: Carrer del Vespre, 6 bis, 03110 Mutxamel, Alicante

Opening times: 8am until 6:30pm

Website: Click here

Font del Llop Golf Resort

Just 10-minutes from Alicante Airport, Font del Llop Golf Resort is a prestigious golf resort with 18-holes and a fabulous restaurant serving Spanish cuisine. You will be enveloped by the beautiful surroundings including various lakes and huge pine tree bunkers.

Address: Ctra. Alicante-Aspe, CV-847, km 3, 8, 03670 Monforte del Cid, Alicante

Opening times: 8am until 6pm

Website: Click here

La Finca Golf Resort Algorfa

La Finca Resort is one of south-eastern Spain’s most iconic resorts and a favourite haunt of golfing enthusiasts. It is an oasis of calm where golf lovers can enjoy the superb quality of its three courses.

Address: C/Dolores, 1, 03169 Algorfa, Alicante

Opening times: Click here for bookings www.lafincaresort.com/reserva-golf

Website: Click here

Alenda Club De Golf, Monforte del CID

This golf club boasts a beautiful 18-hole course, a driving range, a golf school, a clubhouse, a gym and a professional shop – it’s a golf lover’s paradise!

Address: Av. del Mediterraneo, 52, 03679 Monforte del Cid, Alicante

Opening times: 8am until 9pm

Website: Click here

Vistabella Golf

Vistabella Golf course is a great place to learn, practice and take part in tournaments in a beautiful and tranquil setting. Not only this, it also has a bowling green and three paddle courts.

Address: Av. del Golf, 451, 03319 Orihuela, Alicante

Opening times: 7:30am until 7pm

Website: Click here

Las Colinas Golf and Country Club

The heart of this valley is the prestigious Las Colinas golf course. A five time winner of ‘Best Golf Course in Spain’, the course extends between the hills, adapts to the unusual lie of the land and blends naturally into the landscape.

Address: Av. de las Colinas, 2, 03189 Dehesa de Campoamor, Alicante

Opening times: 8am until 5pm

Website: Click here

Property on the Costa Blanca

The beautiful Mediterranean climate, Stunning beaches, Spanish lifestyle and affordable property don’t make it difficult to see why Costa Blanca has attracted such an influx of people wishing to move to the area. The property market in Spain continues to grow, making now the perfect time to bite the bullet and invest in a Spanish home if that has always been your dream.

Properties cost anything from around €200,000 to up to around €4 million for property on the Costa Blanca.

Like with most things in Spain, having a professional to guide you through the process is one of the most important things to consider when selling your home.

From sorting out the legalities around selling your property to translating important documents so you know exactly what you’re signing, showing potential buyers around your property and ensuring that the transaction is seen through to completion within the expected time frame, a reputable estate agent is the absolute best way to ensure a smooth and stress-free sale.

Our top pick GestaliHome Choosing the perfect partner when in the path of finding the perfect home, should be the first stop on the journey. The market will always have a wide variety, but finding that person that not only understand us, our needs and expectations, but even more, will look to understand our deepest dreams and fight for our best interests, is priceless. Clients become part of the family at GestaliHome, from the moment they knock at their door hoping for the right person to guide them, to years later, celebrating their long-term friendship at a barbecue on their beautiful terrace overlooking the Mediterranean sea. With this mission, they have positioned themselves as the “seekers” in Costa Blanca” and a reference agency in the region for the international Market. As no matter how challenging or wide the territory, they will seek to find the best investment matching their investors expectations, or the idyllic retreat for their clients looking to establish in their beautiful country, or the most paradisiacal spot for our seasonal clients wanting to enjoy short periods to relax. They know their region, the subtle differences you can find in each different town and area, and by drawing a very specific and personalised profile on our clients, specially created by GestaliHome, they can connect that client with their perfect home and area. They go hand in hand with their clients and guide them not only on the process of finding and buying, but throughout the whole journey of legal, tax and administration process in order to make a safe and correct investment in Spain, thanks to their sister company Gestali, specialised in legal administration with professionals with over 14 years of experience. There is a popular saying in Spain: “Tell me who you hang out with and I will tell you who you are.” GestaliHome´s clients choose them in the same way that the company choose them to be part of their family. Their vision, is growing their family, growing a larger and larger number of happy and grateful members to share these moments with. This is both their business and personal goal. If you´re looking for a property on the Costa Blanca, contact GestalHome. Telephone: 0034 604 225 709 Email: [email protected] Website: Click here Sponsored

The legalities

Moving to a new home is really exciting, however, all that paperwork (especially in Spain!) can be daunting.

From the exchange of sale on your home to getting your NIE and TIE numbers, there can be quite a lot of bureaucracy involved in moving to a new country or even a new part of Spain.

In Spain, much of this paperwork is carried out by a Gestoria, a professional who can organise your taxes, paperwork and any other legalities you have.

Our top pick Gestali GestaliHome go hand in hand with their clients and guide them not only through the process of finding and buying, but throughout the whole legal, tax and administration process in order to make a safe and correct investment in Spain, thanks to their sister company Gestali, specialised in legal administration with professionals with over 14 years of experience. If you´re buying a home in Spain and need help with insurance, NIEs, taxes, or even help changing your utility suppliers, Gestali can help you along the whole journey. Their services include everything anyone moving to the Costa Blanca is likely to need help with, including transferring and registering vehicles, driving licence renewals and contracts for renting or buying houses. Their expert team can also help with Spain´s more complex legal issues, including helping companies comply with the country´s regulations. Telephone: 0034 965 213 368 Email: [email protected] Website: Click here Sponsored

10 of the best things to do on the Costa Blanca

The Costa Blanca is not only stunning to look at but also has a treasure trove of culture to indulge in, fun activities to do with the family and gorgeous panoramic views which won’t gaze at themselves.

1. Explore some of Spain’s Costa Blanca beaches

The Mediterranean sea that borders Costa Blanca is usually warm enough to swim in, especially in the summer months. Take your pick from Orihuela Costa, Torrevieja and Altea – amongst many others!

2. La Cueva del Agua (the cave of water)

In Costa Blanca’s town of Quesada, visitors can access this magical cave set into the hillside, also known as Gruta de las Maravillas and Cueva de la Virgen de Tíscar, via a set of steep steps from the ravine formed by Rio Tíscar. Long considered a sacred place, inside the open-top cave you will find a 20 metre waterfall and be able to bathe in the sunlight filtering down from the stalagmites and stalactites that adorn the walls.

3. Tee off on La Marquesa Golf

Costa Blanca is home to one of the most historic courses on Costa Blanca, La Marquesa, home to the mythical Sawgrass Hole. Spend an afternoon meandering from hole to hole across the club’s pristine golfing greens and basking in the Spanish sunshine.

4. Shop ’til you drop at El Zoco Mercadillo

Every Sunday from 8am-2pm, you can browse one of Costa Blanca’s vibrant flea markets El Zoco Mercadilla in Algorfa. It is full of stalls selling both national and international artisanal products. Whether you want fresh produce, real leather sandals, or even a haircut, this market is vibrant and plentiful, with many friendly stall holders.

5. Make a splash at AquaPark Rojales

A great family fun day out, this is the perfect place to cool down in the gorgeous Spanish sun and keep kids entertained for hours.

6. Take a trip to Murcia and visit the stunning Cathedral

This cathedral not only offers gothic 14th and 15th-century architecture (taking 80 years to complete). It is also home to the second-highest cathedral tower in Spain, several chapels and a cloister museum. It’s perfect for learning about Spain’s history and taking in the views of Murcia.

7. Take a wine tasting tour in the stunning village of Bocairent

There are plenty of opportunities and companies to take you on an unforgettable wine tasting tour in this beautiful village that is carved into a rock. Imagine yourself sipping some vino in one of the most beautiful and unique settings the Costa Blanca has to offer.

8. Town hop around San Juan’s interwoven neighbouring towns

San Juan although small, is situated close by several other charming towns such as the Arab town of Muchamiel (Mutxamel), famous for it’s tomatoes, and the town of Campello. These towns are easily within walking distance but there is a lovely train journey along a little narrow gauge railway along Costa Blanca from Campello. Close by is also Villajoyosa.

9. Delve into the illuminating Canelobre Caves

Just a 30 minute drive from San Juan you’ll find the picturesque town of Busot, home to the 11th century Canelobre Caves, the inside of which resemble a 19th century Gothic cathedral. The acoustics are so good that if you’re lucky you might even be able to catch an underground concert here!

You can book tickets here.

10. Take a tour of Terranatura

One of the biggest attractions in Costa Blanca is Terranatura, an educational, biodiverse plant conservation park. The zoological park is home to animals such as lizards, elephants and rhinos. A great family day out!

11. Visit one of Spain’s most beautiful towns, Guadlest

Walk the cobbled streets, climb the ruins of the castle, explore the unconventional museums and wander around the stunning old town of Guadlest. This small and charming town has become popular with tourists wishing to take in the breathtaking views and relax at the many great places to eat and drink.

12. Bathe in the coll waters of Fonts d’Algar

Just 20 minutes from Guadlest is Fonts d’Algar, where you can cool down in the turquoise blue waters and bathe in the numerous waterfalls and springs.

10 of the best restaurants on the Costa Blanca

Finding great new restaurants is one of the best parts of moving somewhere new and the Costa Blanca has some excellent places to eat.

1. El Portal

El Portal Taberna & Wines is a bar where tapas, gastronomic dishes, wines and drinks are combined in an informal, fun and elegant atmosphere. Enjoy good tapas, honest and creative cuisine and an unbeatable selection of national and international wines.

Open: 1pm until 1am, 1pm until 2am Thursdays and Fridays, 1pm until 12am on Saturdays

Address: C/ Bilbao, 2 – 03001 Alicante

Booking: 965 14 32 69

Price: €€€

2. Manero

Bar Manero is a traditional but surprising gourmet tapas bar and delicatessen, using an excellent selection of local products. This Michelin star restaurant offers a wide range of wines, Champagne and cocktails in a charming atmosphere with friendly service.

Open: 1pm until 1am, 1pm until 12am on Thursdays, 1pm until 2am on Fridays, 1pm until 12am on Saturdays

Address: Calle del Medico Manero Molla 7, 03001 Alicante

Booking: 965 14 44 44

Price: €€-€€€

3. Nou Manolin

This Michelin star restaurants serves incredible tapas and the best paella in the area. Discover the passion that goes into their bar menu and the delicacy of their a la carte menu, which can be enjoyed in the tranquillity of the beautiful dining room.

Open: 1:15pm until 4:30pm and 8:15pm until 11:30pm

Address: Calle Villegas 3, 03001 Alicante

Booking: 965 61 64 25

Price: €€€€

4. Terreta del gourmet

This little oasis in Alicante isn’t just another tapas bar. Utilising local food traditions and fresh ingredients, their gourmet dishes such as butterfish sashimi torched with truffle butter and decadent desserts are a must-try in Alicante.

Open: 1pm until 5pm and 8pm until 12am, 1pm until 12am Fridays and Saturdays

Address: Calle Castanos 29, 03001 Alicante

Booking: 645 73 88 53

Price: €€-€€€

5. Piripi

This Michelin star restaurant has a welcoming ambience with a tapas bar on the ground floor and a main dining room upstairs. An excellent establishment for lunch and dinner, it is particularly popular for its incredibly fresh fish and seafood.

Open: 1:15pm until 4:30 and 8:15pm until 11:30pm

Address: Avenida Oscar Espla 30, 03003 Alicante

Booking: 965 61 64 25

Price: €€€€

6. Populi

Occupying a large farm in the Albufereta district, you will be pleasantly surprised by the contemporary rustic feel and setting of Populi. Serving a Michelin star menu of Mediterranean and Spanish cuisine, this restaurant is perfect for groups and also has vegan, veggie and gluten-free options.

Open: 1:15pm until 4:30pm and 8:15pm until 12am

Address: Vial Flora de Espana 36, 03016 Alicante

Booking: 965 61 64 25

Price: €€€€

7. Vinos y Mas

A haven for lovers of wine, Vinos y Mas also serves a great variety of food and snacks including croquettes, montaditos and salt fish salad. This establishment is an experience not to be missed where you will be guided through the varieties of wine by the friendly and multilingual staff.

Open: 12pm until 11pm, closed on Mondays

Address: Calle San Francisco 34, 03001 Alicante

Booking: 965 21 63 35

Price: €€-€€€

8. Singular

A cosy and unusual restaurant in the perfect location, Singular also has a large open terrace to enjoy delicious food or mouth-watering cocktails. Their mussels, truffle omelette and squid come highly recommended with a glass of wine or champagne for accompaniment.

Open: 12pm until 12am Fridays and Saturdays

Address: Plaza Ruperto Chapi Ambigu del Teatro Principal, 03001 Alicante

Booking: 965 14 44 44

Price: €€-€€€

9. Darsena Restaurante

Using the freshest ingredients from the fish market, vegetables from their garden and a wide variety of different types of rice to complement each dish, this nautical-style restaurant has it all – great food, the perfect ambience and even a wine cellar.

Open: 12pm until 11:30pm, 12pm until 4pm on Sundays, closed on Mondays

Address: Avda. Perfecto Palacio de la Fuente, 6 Poniente Pier. Panoramis Life & Business Business Center 03001 Alicante

Booking: 965 207 399

Price: €€€

10. Casa Julio

Casa Julio serves delicious Mediterranean seafood, plus Alicante rice specialities, in an airy space with beach-facing tables. Typical Spanish dishes with a twist, tapas, a highly recommended paella and a beach bar feel await you at Casa Julio!

Open: 12:30pm until 4:30pm

Address: Avenida Niza S/N Playa De San Juan, 03540 Alicante

Booking: 965 65 10 70

Price: €€-€€€

Schools on the Costa Blanca

When moving to a new location, making sure there are great schools is extremely important, and the Costa Blanca has some of the most impressive local schools in Spain.

International schools, where your child can normally take UK exams and is taught in English, include Elian´s British School La Nucia which takes children from ages one to 18.

Other impressive international schools include King’s College in Alicante, the European school in Alicante, Willow International Academy in Quesada, Lycee Francais in El Campello, Altea International School in La Nucia, Newton College in Elche and Lope de Vega International in Benidorm.

Finally, Lady Elizabeth School in Benitachell offers excellent education as well as a British curriculum.

Local state schools are also often of an excellent standard and you can generally apply locally in person.

Healthcare in the Costa Blanca

Having access to high-quality healthcare is essential when moving to a new home and the Costa Blanca has an impressive public health service and several private healthcare options.

For those with either private health insurance or those registered with local health authorities, there are plenty of options available. Here are some of the best.

Private hospitals

Hospital Clinica Benidorm

This level three private hospital has the hightest levels of specialisation and is well-known internationally.

Address: Avinguda Alfonso Puchades, 8, 03501 Benidorm, Alicante

Contact: 965 85 38 50, for more information click here

Hospital Quironsalud Torrevieja

Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja is an international hospital of excellence, with a team of highly qualified professionals, and state of the art technology. It has the leading technology out of all the private hospitals in the Valencian Community, almost 20 years of experience and 400 People who work on a daily basis to attend patients.

Address: Partida de la Loma, s/n, 03184 Torrevieja, Alicante

Contact: 900 301 013, for more information click here

Vistahermosa Clinic Hospital

Hospital Clínica Vistahermosa is a private hospital of great prestige in Alicante, with 24-hour emergency services.

Address: Avinguda de Denia, 103, 03015 Alacant

Contact: 966 70 93 12

IMED Hospital Group

IMED Hospitals is a private health group that currently has four general hospitals (Benidorm, Elche, Valencia and Gandia), four polyclinics (Teulada, Torrevieja, Gandia and Alcoy), an oncology radiotherapy centre (Murcia), a high technology imaging diagnosis centre (Alicante) and a health care centre for foreign patients (La Cala de Villajoyosa). To find out the address and contact details for your nearest hospital or clinic, click here.

State hospitals

Hospital de la Marina Baixa, Villajoyosa

Address: Avenida Alcalde en Jaume Botella Mayor, 7

Contact: 966 859 800

Hospital Universitario de Torrevieja

Address: Carretera CV 95, s/n, 03186 Torrevieja

Contact: 965 69 55 00

University Hospital San Juan de Alicante

San Juan de Alacant, is a public centre integrated into the Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health of the Generalitat Valenciana. This health department is made up of the University Hospital of San Juan d’Alacant, the CSI Santisima Faz and nine primary care centres, with their respective auxiliary clinics.

Address: N-332, s/n, 03550 Sant Joan d’Alacant, Alicante

Contact: 965 16 94 00

Perpetuas Socorro

Perpetuas Socorro is a private hospital in Alicante with doctors and surgeons of various specialities.

Address: Avenida de Maisonnave 31 Entreplanta, 03003 Alicante

Contact: 96 520 1000

HCB Denia

This new hospital in Denia, which opened in February 2022, is a private service that has an ICU, a 24-hour emergency room, operating rooms, a cafeteria, a physiotherapy and rehabilitation room, and its own car park in an outdoor landscaped area

Address: Cami de la Bota, 1, 03700 Denia

Contact: Click here

Important contacts

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

National police: 091

Local police: 092

