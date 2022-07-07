MUVEL in Velez-Malaga offers series of free classical concerts over summer

By Tamsin Brown • 07 July 2022 • 21:56

Velez-Malaga's MUVEL is offering a series of free classical concerts over the summer. Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

MUVEL, the Museum of Velez-Malaga, is hosting a series of free classical concerts by renowned musicians over the months of July and August.

The Town Hall of Velez-Malaga, through the Department of Culture, has announced the cultural programme for ‘Thursdays at MUVEL’, the well-known cultural programme held at the Museum of Velez-Malaga (MUVEL) during July and August.

The councillor for Culture, Cynthia García, said: “The Department of Culture is working to ensure that the MUVEL is the setting for some excellent concerts given by fantastic professional classical musicians.”

The MUVEL programme includes ‘Barroquísimo’ on July 7, a concert featuring harpsichord, trumpets, cello, violins and viola; the ‘Cuarteto D’amore’ on July 21, with a tenor, sopranos and baritone accompanied by a piano; the flamenco performance ‘Los cafés cantantes en Málaga’ on July 28; the wind concert ‘Braxarquía’ on August 4; the piano and oboe performance ‘Choro Meets Classical’ on August 18; and a ‘Noche de cante flamenco’, with flamenco singers and guitarists, on August 23. All of the musical performances will be at 8pm with free admission until full capacity is reached.

