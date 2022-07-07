By Euro Weekly News Media • 07 July 2022 • 10:21

New and exclusive listing to Voss Homes: Villa Antonio in La Alfoquia

An exclusive to Voss Homes, a larger than average, well-presented, two bed, two bath villa with H&C air-con, conservatory and full-size sunroof with great views on a low maintenance garden of 346m2.

Walking distance to all the cafes, restaurants, shops, banks etc in La Alfoquia town. Three mins drive to Zurgena village, 10 mins drive to Arboleas, 12 mins drive to Huercal‐Overa and 25 to 30 mins drive to the coast at Mojacar, Vera and Garrucha.

The villa consists of a large living room/dining room with a wood-burning fireplace, storage cupboard and glazed double door into the fly-free conservatory which gives you a second living/dining room and looks over the established gardens.

From the conservatory, there are doors to the front drive and rear garden and sunroof. Above the dining area is a sunroof giving extra light to the villa and a door off the living room takes you into the separate, modern, recently fitted kitchen and then into the utility room.

An archway leads to the two double bedrooms, both with ceiling fans. The main bedroom has an ensuite shower room and fitted wardrobes and next to the guest bedroom is a shower room

The villa has ducted hot and cold air-con throughout and an extra unit in the main bedroom.

Outside the private gardens are a mixture of tiled and stoned areas for low maintenance with a variety of plants and trees. There is an understairs storage space and on and off-road parking and external stairs lead up to the large sunroof with lovely 360-degree views.

Mains electricity, water, telephone and internet are connected.

Voss Homes is a British family-run business with offices just around the corner from this property and also in the thriving, market town of Huercal‐Overa. We concentrate on selling properties around Huercal‐Overa, Zurgena, La Alfoquia and Taberno.

We look forward to helping you find you ideal property in Spain.