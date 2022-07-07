Tributes pour in for former NHL star Bryan Marchment who died suddenly aged 53

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 July 2022 • 8:09

HUNDREDS of tributes emerged on social media on the morning of Thursday, July 7 after news began spreading about the sudden and unexpected death of former NHL mainstay Bryan Marchment.

Initial reports suggest that Bryan Marchment, who played for in the National Hockey League (NHL) for 17 years, died on Wednesday, July 6 while on a scouting mission for the San Jose Sharks.

The NHL paid tribute to Marchment via Twitter.

“The NHL Alumni Association is devastated to learn that Bryan Marchment has passed away at the age of 53.

“Bryan was drafted 16th overall in the 1987 @NHL Entry Draft to the @NHLJets. Known for his unforgiving hits, Marchment went on to play in 926 regular-season games, scoring 182 points over 17 seasons.

“His drive and passion for the game didn’t stop after his playing career ended. Bryan returned to the @SanJoseSharks in 2007-08 as a scout and has been with the organisation ever since.

“We send our deepest condolences to the Marchment family, friends, and the Sharks organisation during this very difficult time.”

The NHL Alumni Association is devastated to learn that Bryan Marchment has passed away at the age of 53. Bryan was drafted 16th overall in the 1987 @NHL Entry Draft to the @NHLJets. Known for his unforgiving hits, Marchment went on to play in 926 regular-season… pic.twitter.com/5rAcQBrtXA — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) July 6, 2022

During his NHL career, Marchment played for the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs and the Calgary Flames.

He was currently working as a scout for the sharks and had been in Montreal to assess players ahead of the upcoming NHL draft.

No cause of death has been given.

The San Jose Sharks paid tribute.

“We are heartbroken.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Bryan’s family, friends and our Sharks community at this time.”

We are heartbroken. Our deepest condolences go out to Bryan's family, friends and our Sharks community at this time. pic.twitter.com/5DExiSoXXn — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 6, 2022

Hockey Hall of Famer Doug Gilmour wrote: “Heartbreaking to hear of the passing of Bryan Marchment. Always a fierce competitor but an even better guy off the ice. Sending my love and condolences to his family. Rest In Peace.”

Heartbreaking to hear of the passing of Bryan Marchment. Always a fierce competitor but an even better guy off the ice. Sending my love and condolences to his family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/snEEYbzJ9w — Doug Gilmour (@douggilmour) July 6, 2022

Former club, the Winnipeg Jets said: “The Winnipeg Jets join the hockey world in mourning the loss of Jets alumnus and San Jose Sharks scout Bryan Marchment.

“Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and colleagues at this time.”

The Winnipeg Jets join the hockey world in mourning the loss of Jets alumnus and San Jose Sharks scout Bryan Marchment. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and colleagues at this time. pic.twitter.com/jKnGkHsPsj — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) July 6, 2022

“We send our deepest condolences to the Marchment family & the San Jose Sharks as the entire hockey world grieves this loss,” wrote the Edmonton Oilers.

We send our deepest condolences to the Marchment family & the San Jose Sharks as the entire hockey world grieves this loss. 🧡💙 https://t.co/KCa8pozbvW pic.twitter.com/hhnknx00z4 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 6, 2022

Tampa Bay Lighting wrote: “The Lightning join the San Jose Sharks and the rest of the hockey community in mourning the loss of former Bolt Bryan Marchment. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and all those who he positively impacted.”

The Lightning join the San Jose Sharks and the rest of the hockey community in mourning the loss of former Bolt Bryan Marchment. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and all those who he positively impacted. https://t.co/RZluHVzRD2 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 6, 2022

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bryan Marchment,” wrote the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“A Scarborough native, Bryan spent 19 seasons in the NHL, including one with his hometown Leafs in ‘03-‘04. He was beloved in our hockey community by all that knew him.

“Our hearts go out to his entire family.”

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bryan Marchment. A Scarborough native, Bryan spent 19 seasons in the NHL, including one with his hometown Leafs in ‘03-‘04. He was beloved in our hockey community by all that knew him. Our hearts go out to his entire family. pic.twitter.com/AqBVrXvklk — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 6, 2022

The Calgary Flames wrote: “The entire Flames family sends our deepest condolences to Bryan Marchment’s family and friends. You will be missed, rest in peace.”

The entire Flames family sends our deepest condolences to Bryan Marchment’s family and friends. You will be missed, rest in peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yWtCD1dTS6 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 6, 2022

