PC Highway: Your one-stop, newly renovated tech shop

By Euro Weekly News Media • 07 July 2022 • 11:27

All of your tech needs from PC Highway

WHEN you have an issue with your tech, you need expert support in a language that you can understand, in a comfortable and newly renovated shop!

PC Highway in Javea offers reliable multilingual technical support with a wide range of services including advice and support on computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones, as well as a repair service for Microsoft, Apple, Linux, Android and all common manufacturers.

You can also purchase all of your computer accessories and consumables including printers, audio devices, cables, memory sticks, external hard drives, mice, keyboards, ink, toner and much more!

If you are currently going through the process of getting your residency or need documents printed, PC Highway can copy, print, scan and laminate your paperwork, as well as assisting with your Digital Signature, arranging empadronamientos from town halls, helping with online payments regarding car tax and other community bills and preparing ‘manipulador de alimentos’ for bars and restaurants.

Each Wednesday, PC Highway send out their mid-week newsletter ‘Wednesday Madness’, offering a range of great benefits and offers. Discounts are also given for members of Bridge Club, U3A, ISVH and Computer Club Javea all through the year.

A company with the community at its heart, PC Highway has been donating to local families for years, making sure members of the community have food, water and their electric bills paid, and enough gas bottles to heat, cook and shower.

The store is also a proud sponsor of APASA Dog shelter and Cancer Care Javea, and Project4All – a programme that cares for homeless people in the community. The shop is a donation point for items such as clothes, tools, utensils, old laptops, computers and smartphones.

As great believers in ‘buy local – support local’ the team has created an advertisement slideshow in the shop for all local businesses for just €20 a year, with all funds going towards their food bank and charity projects.

As an authorised seller of Lobster sim cards, you can also top-up your national and international mobile phone in-store and purchase new sim cards!

Come in and see PC Highway’s new makeover, including new signs and paint work, and enjoy their comfortable internet cafe.

Opening hours: Monday – Friday 9:30am until 5:30pm (open over lunch time) and Saturdays 10am until 1pm

Address: Calle Niza 13, 03730 Javea, Alicante

Advice, sales and administration, call Heidi on 96 646 2509 or WhatsApp on 688 692 229.

Service, support and home visits call or WhatsApp on 621 209 821, or you can send an email to [email protected]

Facebook: @pchighwayjavea