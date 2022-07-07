By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 July 2022 • 22:26

Portal de la Marina goes electric with 8 fast-charging points for cars Portal de la Marina - Image Portal de la Marina

Eight fast-charging points for cars have been installed in the Portal de la Marina car park allowing shoppers to charge their batteries while they or enjoy a coffee or two.

The new units which were installed the week of July 4 allow vehicles to charge as much as 80 per cent of their car battery within five minutes, using green energy.

The second such installation of the ultra-fast units follows the building of the largest recharging hub in Southern Europe, in Elche near the Alicante Airport.

Installation of the charging points is a result of an agreement between Portal de la Marina and Iberdrola, with the shopping centre providing the land in return for the equipment. In total there are two 350-kilowatt (kW) ultra-fast chargers and another six 180-kW super-fast chargers.

With charging points still somewhat scarce in the area the installation of the ultra-fast charges will be music to the ears of both those who live in the area and the many tourists that visit the area annually.

Users will be able to book and pay for their charge using the electric car geolocate app, ensuring that a point is available to them when they want it. It also means that they will be able to plan their visit to the shopping centre with its bars, restaurants, coffee shops and cinemas better.

The charging points add to the already 1,653 parking spaces available to customers with at least half situated underground and in the shade.

With eight new fast-charging points, the Portal de la Marina will be an even more attractive proposition for those looking to escape the summer heat.

