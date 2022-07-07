Prince Harry reveals ‘significant tensions’ with Queen’s top aide

Prince Harry’s legal team are seeking to argue their application when he visited the UK in June 2021, was invalid due to “procedural unfairness” because he was not given an opportunity to make “informed representations beforehand” according to the Express.

Shaeed Fatima QC, for Prince Harry, told the court: “He didn’t know at that stage that the Royal Household was involved at all.”

“He was told it was an independent decision.”

She also said there were “significant tensions” between Harry and the Queen’s private secretary, Sir Edward Young, at that time.

The Duke of Sussex is suing the Home Office for denying him Metropolitan Police bodyguards during trips to the United Kingdom.

The Prince is bringing a claim against the Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.

The Duke wants to bring his children to the UK, but “does not feel safe” when visiting under current security arrangements, the High Court was previously told.

He is challenging the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC), which has delegated powers from the Home Secretary.