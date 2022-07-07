By Joshua Manning • 07 July 2022 • 15:01

Residential building on fire after Russian missile strike in Avdiivka, Ukraine Credit: Twitter @AlexKokcharov

A residential building is reportedly on fire after being hit by a Russian missile strike in Avdiivka, Ukraine, as reported on Thursday, July 7.

The residential building in Avdiivka, Ukraine is on fire after reportedly being hit by a Russian missile strike following a week of increased missile strikes by Russian forces in the area.

Photos of the fire in the residential building in Avdiivka, Ukraine following the Russian missile strike, were shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“#Avdiivka, #Donetsk region, east #Ukraine, today, following shelling by the #Russia|n forces occupying Donetsk:”

Credit: Twitter @AlexKokcharov

The reported fire in Avdiivka, Ukraine, comes after Ukraine’s Regional Governor pavlova Kyrylenko stated that the Dontesk Oblast region had seen multiple missiles raining down on both sides of the frontline this week.

The Russian missile strikes led to the death of seven civilians on Wednesday, July 6. Three in Toretsk, two in Avdiivka and one in both the villages of Modem and Siversk.

The news has started to spread on Twitter with various countries reporting the incident:

Wohn- und Geschäftsgebäude in #Avdiivka von russischer Artillerie beschossen pic.twitter.com/XechFyHhDw — Stimme der Ukraine (@StimmeUkraine) July 7, 2022

Credit: @StimmeUkraine

The news follows reports of Russia’s Defence Ministry officially announced a pause in combat in Ukraine, as reported on Thursday, July 7.

The Defence Ministry of Russia announced the pause in combat in Ukraine with its units undergoing measures to “replenish combat capabilities”.

“The servicemen have been given an opportunity to rest and receive letters and parcels from home.”

