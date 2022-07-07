By Matthew Roscoe • 07 July 2022 • 16:12

Santa Pola beaches in safe hands this summer as tourists flock to Costa Blanca. Image: Olaf Speier/Shutterstock.com

SANTA Pola’s beaches now have lifeguards on duty after the summer season was declared on July 1.

The beaches of Santa Pola now have lifeguards, first aid stations, surveillance towers and assistance services at access points.

Thirty-eight lifeguards will now work on the seven urban beaches of the town and another two in the coves of La Ermita and Bancal de la Arena after the service contract was awarded to the OffShore Special Service company.

Adapted bathing areas are now also in operation on the Levante and Gran Playa beaches.

The delay in implementing services at the adapted bathing areas was heavily criticised by local residents as in previous years the service began over Easter weekends.

