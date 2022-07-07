By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 July 2022 • 22:00

Sunset boat rides through the Marjal nature reserve launched Image Shutterstock

Sunset boat rides are being offered by the City Council of Pego that will take you for a leisurely trip through the Marjal nature reserve with its abundant bird life and species of flora.

Announced on July 7, the sunset boat trips will be offered throughout September and will take approximately 30 minutes.

Those who take up the offer will be introduced to the Marjal first by local nature reserve officials, who will outline the park, its history and its natural resources. An introduction will also be given to the flora and fauna of the area including the Osprey breeding programme.

Following the talk visitors will be treated to a cruise through the waterways of the park in groups of six. Councillor for Tourism, Ricardo Sendra, explained that: “During this part of the visit, some characteristics of the area are also explained, describing all the biodiversity that can be seen there.”

The boat trip will also give participants an opportunity to ask questions with the Mayor for the Environment, Laura Castellà, saying we want: “To make people aware of the need to respect natural environments and all the fauna and flora that inhabit them.”

Trips will cost €2 per person for those over the age of five and €1 for those under five. Tours will be available between 10.30 am and 2 pm and again between 5 and 9 pm on weekends and during the week between 5 and 9 pm.

The Marjal reserve is well known for its diversity and its wonderful views of the surrounding mountains, including the sunsets the area is famed for, with the sunset boat rides providing visitors to enjoy the best of both.

