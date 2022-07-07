By Joshua Manning • 07 July 2022 • 16:44

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffers seven millimetre abdominal tear before Wimbledon semis Credit: Maxisport/Shutterstock.com

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has suffered a seven millimetre abdominal tear, despite which he still wants to play in the Wimbledon semi-finals as reported by Marca on Thursday, July 7.

On Wednesday July 6, Nadal struggled past Taylor Fritz after he played through the abdominal injury in order to win and reach the semi-finals.

Rafa Nadal spoke of the painful experience during Wednesday’s match at the post match press conference”

“Something is not right with my abdominal muscles” Nadal explained.

“I had to find a different way to serve. I thought that I couldn’t finish. But this court gives you an energy. It’s something different.”

“I was getting whiplash down there, to be clear. It’s not something that bothers me to play baseline for a while, but when I finish serving, that whiplash doesn’t go away instantly, it stays and the next two shots I count for as lost”.

But the tests he underwent in London on Thursday, July 7, confirmed that he has a seven-millimetre abdominal fracture.

Now, uncertainty hangs over Wimbledon, where the first semi-final, which pits the Spaniard against Kyrgios, is scheduled to start at 2.30pm on Friday.

The news follows Rafa Nadal declaring himself fit to play Wimbledon saying that his previous pain in his foot had all but disappeared after taking precautions and changing his practice schedule, as reported on June 27.

