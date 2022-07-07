The 10 most shocking and embarrassing moments of Boris Johnson’s premiership

By Anna Ellis • 07 July 2022 • 15:21
10 most shocking and embarrassing moments Boris Johnson's premiership. Image: I T S/Shutterstock.com
In November 2019 rather than being interviewed in a debate about the climate crisis, Boris didn’t show up.
Rather than just ignore his absence Channel 4 replaced him with an ice sculpture of a slowly melting planet Earth.
These two ice sculptures – which represent the emergency on planet earth – will take the place of Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage tonight after they declined our invitation to attend a party leaders' #ClimateDebate
Tune in at 7pm on 4 and here on Twitter: https://t.co/GXl7XiFbgA pic.twitter.com/niPE5MLdGV
— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 28, 2019
These two ice sculptures – which represent the emergency on planet earth – will take the place of Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage tonight after they declined our invitation to attend a party leaders' #ClimateDebate
Tune in at 7pm on 4 and here on Twitter: https://t.co/GXl7XiFbgA pic.twitter.com/niPE5MLdGV
— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 28, 2019
In September 2019 after being loudly heckled on his trip to Luxembourg Boris decided not to take part in a press conference.
Rather than join the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, Boris decided not to take part because he feared it would be too noisy.
“I don’t think it would have been fair to the prime minister of Luxembourg"
Boris Johnson explains why he did not take part in a press conference alongside Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel saying "there was clearly going to be a lot of noise” from protesters https://t.co/IdVgyC8rBd pic.twitter.com/PcxlmXT2gO
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 16, 2019
“I don’t think it would have been fair to the prime minister of Luxembourg"
Boris Johnson explains why he did not take part in a press conference alongside Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel saying "there was clearly going to be a lot of noise” from protesters https://t.co/IdVgyC8rBd pic.twitter.com/PcxlmXT2gO
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 16, 2019
Perhaps this is not necessarily shocking considering Boris’s behaviour but more of an example of very bad etiquette and disrespect.
In August 2019, during a visit to Paris to discuss Brexit, Boris made himself comfortable by kicking back and literally resting his foot on one of Emmanuel Macron’s tables.
I know about as much about international diplomacy as I do the bullingdon rules of wiffwaff. But I do know it's common decency to not put your fucking feet on other peoples' furniture. pic.twitter.com/D9eX0pCKdW
— Daniel Bettridge (@DanielBettridge) August 22, 2019
I know about as much about international diplomacy as I do the bullingdon rules of wiffwaff. But I do know it's common decency to not put your fucking feet on other peoples' furniture. pic.twitter.com/D9eX0pCKdW
— Daniel Bettridge (@DanielBettridge) August 22, 2019
Boris Johnson quoted a Batman villain in his very first speech as Prime Minister.
Quoting the character Bane from The Dark Knight Rises, Boris said: “The time has come to act, to take decisions, to give strong leadership and to change this country for the better. My job is to serve you, the people.”
In November 2019 Boris launched the Conservative Party’s general election campaign with a rally in Birmingham.
Initially, it looked like Boris had plenty of supporters but later photos revealed there weren’t many at all.
Boris Johnson launches election campaign at Conservative party rally in Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/CwN9uuvl8Z
— Tim Ross (@TimRoss_1) November 6, 2019
Boris Johnson launches election campaign at Conservative party rally in Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/CwN9uuvl8Z
— Tim Ross (@TimRoss_1) November 6, 2019
In January 2022 during one of Prince Harry’s final appearances as a member of the Royal Family Boris met up with him.
Even Prince Harry doesn’t look convinced by Boris’ pose.
Just going to leave this photo here… pic.twitter.com/usLEifH1x9
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 20, 2020
Just going to leave this photo here… pic.twitter.com/usLEifH1x9
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 20, 2020
In May 2021 Greenpeace released an advert exposing the government’s plastic policy which is titled ‘Wasteminister: A Downing Street Disaster’.
What’s the UK government’s plastic policy? Dump it on other countries! Less than 10% of our plastic recycling is actually recycled in the UK. The rest is sent overseas where it’s often burned or dumped, fuelling health and wildlife emergencies.
RT to expose. #Wasteminster 1/5 pic.twitter.com/Jx1IzpRipE
— Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) May 17, 2021
What’s the UK government’s plastic policy? Dump it on other countries! Less than 10% of our plastic recycling is actually recycled in the UK. The rest is sent overseas where it’s often burned or dumped, fuelling health and wildlife emergencies.
RT to expose. #Wasteminster 1/5 pic.twitter.com/Jx1IzpRipE
— Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) May 17, 2021
Irony died on 9th June 2021, when the prime minister travelled to Cornwall for the G7 Summit on board a plane.
At the time he said he would be “asking my fellow leaders to rise to the challenge of beating the pandemic and building back better, fairer and greener.”
Nothing says ‘greener’ more than you flying to Cornwall from London to discuss how to reduce the globe’s carbon footprint…. 🤨 https://t.co/PsB54p8ZKh
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 9, 2021
Nothing says ‘greener’ more than you flying to Cornwall from London to discuss how to reduce the globe’s carbon footprint…. 🤨 https://t.co/PsB54p8ZKh
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 9, 2021
In November 2021 during a speech, Boris not only compared himself to Moses but also impersonated a car and spent two minutes discussing the merits of Peppa Pig World.
In this speech Boris Johnson compared himself to Moses, impersonated a car and spent two minutes discussing the merits of Peppa Pig World.
That’s it, that’s the prime minister. pic.twitter.com/lF8vOsXsOt
— Oli Dugmore (@OliDugmore) November 22, 2021
In this speech Boris Johnson compared himself to Moses, impersonated a car and spent two minutes discussing the merits of Peppa Pig World.
That’s it, that’s the prime minister. pic.twitter.com/lF8vOsXsOt
— Oli Dugmore (@OliDugmore) November 22, 2021
In July 2021, Prince Charles was at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire where the royal was unveiling a new 12-metre high £4M (€4.7M) memorial that recognised police officers who have died in the line of duty.
Boris Johnson who was sitting next to Prince Charles caused a scene when he couldn’t even open an umbrella!
….up, up and nearly away ☂️
PM Boris Johnson struggles with his umbrella whilst seated next to Prince Charles at a memorial recognising the sacrifice of police officers who have died on duty.
Read more here: https://t.co/ia9HUvj5LD pic.twitter.com/dCcMiVcwyn
— Sky News (@SkyNews) July 28, 2021
….up, up and nearly away ☂️
PM Boris Johnson struggles with his umbrella whilst seated next to Prince Charles at a memorial recognising the sacrifice of police officers who have died on duty.
Read more here: https://t.co/ia9HUvj5LD pic.twitter.com/dCcMiVcwyn
— Sky News (@SkyNews) July 28, 2021
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.