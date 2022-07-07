The 10 most shocking and embarrassing moments of Boris Johnson’s premiership

In September 2019 after being loudly heckled on his trip to Luxembourg Boris decided not to take part in a press conference.

Rather than join the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, Boris decided not to take part because he feared it would be too noisy.

“I don’t think it would have been fair to the prime minister of Luxembourg" Boris Johnson explains why he did not take part in a press conference alongside Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel saying "there was clearly going to be a lot of noise” from protesters https://t.co/IdVgyC8rBd pic.twitter.com/PcxlmXT2gO — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 16, 2019

Number eight is Boris resting his foot on Emmanuel Macron’s table

Perhaps this is not necessarily shocking considering Boris’s behaviour but more of an example of very bad etiquette and disrespect.

In August 2019, during a visit to Paris to discuss Brexit, Boris made himself comfortable by kicking back and literally resting his foot on one of Emmanuel Macron’s tables.

I know about as much about international diplomacy as I do the bullingdon rules of wiffwaff. But I do know it's common decency to not put your fucking feet on other peoples' furniture. pic.twitter.com/D9eX0pCKdW — Daniel Bettridge (@DanielBettridge) August 22, 2019