By Anna Ellis • 07 July 2022 • 15:21

10 most shocking and embarrassing moments Boris Johnson's premiership. Image: I T S/Shutterstock.com

A little compilation of the 10 most shocking and embarrassing moments of Boris Johnson’s premiership.

We will begin with Boris being replaced by an ice sculpture

In November 2019 rather than being interviewed in a debate about the climate crisis, Boris didn’t show up.

Rather than just ignore his absence Channel 4 replaced him with an ice sculpture of a slowly melting planet Earth.

Number nine is when Boris dodged a press conference due to too much noise

In September 2019 after being loudly heckled on his trip to Luxembourg Boris decided not to take part in a press conference.

Rather than join the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, Boris decided not to take part because he feared it would be too noisy.

Number eight is Boris resting his foot on Emmanuel Macron’s table

Perhaps this is not necessarily shocking considering Boris’s behaviour but more of an example of very bad etiquette and disrespect.

In August 2019, during a visit to Paris to discuss Brexit, Boris made himself comfortable by kicking back and literally resting his foot on one of Emmanuel Macron’s tables.

In the seventh spot comes Boris’ Batman villain quote

Boris Johnson quoted a Batman villain in his very first speech as Prime Minister.

Quoting the character Bane from The Dark Knight Rises, Boris said: “The time has come to act, to take decisions, to give strong leadership and to change this country for the better. My job is to serve you, the people.”

In sixth place, Boris struggled for supporters

In November 2019 Boris launched the Conservative Party’s general election campaign with a rally in Birmingham.

Initially, it looked like Boris had plenty of supporters but later photos revealed there weren’t many at all.

Boris’ odd pose jumps into fifth place

In January 2022 during one of Prince Harry’s final appearances as a member of the Royal Family Boris met up with him.

Even Prince Harry doesn’t look convinced by Boris’ pose.

In the fourth spot is Boris parodied in a scathing Greenpeace advert

In May 2021 Greenpeace released an advert exposing the government’s plastic policy which is titled ‘Wasteminister: A Downing Street Disaster’.

Third place goes to Boris ironically flying to Cornwall to promote ‘greener values’

Irony died on 9th June 2021, when the prime minister travelled to Cornwall for the G7 Summit on board a plane.

At the time he said he would be “asking my fellow leaders to rise to the challenge of beating the pandemic and building back better, fairer and greener.”

In second place is when Boris compared himself to Moses

In November 2021 during a speech, Boris not only compared himself to Moses but also impersonated a car and spent two minutes discussing the merits of Peppa Pig World.

The number one spot goes to Boris struggling with an umbrella

In July 2021, Prince Charles was at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire where the royal was unveiling a new 12-metre high £4M (€4.7M) memorial that recognised police officers who have died in the line of duty.

Boris Johnson who was sitting next to Prince Charles caused a scene when he couldn’t even open an umbrella!

