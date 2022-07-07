The best time to buy these Cryptocurrencies is now; RoboApe (RBA) and Internet Computer (ICP)

By EWN • 07 July 2022 • 17:45

There are about 17,000 different cryptocurrencies in circulation right now. However, cryptocurrency experts believe that as the industry develops, many of these blockchain networks and coins might fail. The few cryptocurrencies that make it through this crypto crash will, despite everything, continue to experience exponential growth, making the holders of those cryptocurrencies ridiculously wealthy.

However, two cryptocurrencies namely RoboApe (RBA) and Internet Computer (ICP) have emerged with a whole new game plan. They have proven to be reliable and community-driven and are set to become huge players in the coin market. But can they stand the test of time? Let’s find out.

RoboApe (RBA)

RoboApe (RBA) is a token built under the Ethereum (ETH) ERC-20 network RoboApe’s community-driven ecosystem strives to provide an automated and unbiased platform that provides a faultless foundation for arranging funds, sharing common opinions, and reaching protocol improvement consensus.

One of RoboApe’s main goals is to enhance and develop legacy DAO designs so that profiteers are kept at bay.

The problem can be solved by empowering developers to work actively with the community for cooperative growth rather than for self-interested financial gain. RoboApe (RBA) will ensure that all members have equal rights and freedom. With voting procedures in place for users to determine any difference or contributions to the RoboApe’s community’s long and short-term welfare, advancements, and changes.

Internet computer (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) overall goal is to transform the public Internet into a world-class computing platform. The transaction procedure has been streamlined by reducing it to a single public key. In addition, the blockchain has a scalable way of confirming transactions.

ICP developers will also be able to construct decentralized applications (dApps) and deploy their code via the Internet. Meanwhile, they intend to make all source codes available to the public as soon as possible. Furthermore, transactions can be executed under a second and at a minimal cost using ICP. The project, according to its creators, allows users to opt-out of centralized services and commercial cloud services, as well as return power to developers and ordinary Internet users by enlisting the help of those who host and participate in the network.

Due to the fact that the blockchain is publicly available and equipped with outstanding capabilities, the creators consider the Internet Computer (ICP) to be a revolutionary network. Furthermore, the initiative creates a borderless environment for smart contracts that runs at web speed and with lower computing expenses.

Conclusion

With other crypto prices going down, the best thing to do is not to fold hands and watch while waiting for better days. It might be a good time to look into other unique ecosystems like the RoboApe (RBA) and Internet Computer (ICP), which have been proving their worth, and now is the right time to get some of these because of their outstanding features explained above.

