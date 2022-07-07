Traffic accident in the Malaga city of Marbella leaves a 62-year-old man dead

By Chris King • 07 July 2022 • 23:31

Image of a 112 emergency service operator. Credit: [email protected]

A 62-year-old man has died as the result of a traffic accident in the Malaga city of Marbella.

According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia, a 62-year-old man died this afternoon, Thursday, July 7, as the result of a traffic accident in the Malaga city of Marbella.

The incident occurred at around 1:15pm, on Avenida Valle Inclan, in the La Campana industrial estate on the outskirts of the popular Costa del Sol resort.

A witness called the 112 emergency number and informed the operator that they had observed the driver of a car seemingly suffer from a dizzy spell while driving. They subsequently collided with another vehicle in a head-on accident they continued.

112 immediately mobilised patrols from the Local Police to the location, along with an ambulance from the 061 Emergency Health Centre. Police sources suggesteded that the deceased had passed out while driving, which ultimately resulted in the fatal accident. He was confirmed dead at the scene by medics.

