By Joshua Manning • 07 July 2022 • 14:03

Tributes pour in following death of Japan's Kazuki Takahashi beloved manga artist Credit: Twitter @HanamiDangos

Kazuki Takahashi, beloved Japanese manga artist has been found dead in Okinawa, Japan, as reported on Thursday, July 7.

Sixty-year old Kazuki Takahashi, a beloved manga artist from Japan, has been found dead in Okinawa.

The manga artist was found at 10.30am on July 6, after the Coast Guard received reports of a mana drifting face down in the sea, a rough 300 metres offshore from Awa, Nago City, Okinawa.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but the man was pronounced dead.

Takahashi was reportedly wearing snorkelling equipment and was visiting the city alone. His body was identified on July 7.

There were no significant injuries on his body, and an investigation has been launched in to his death.

Tributes have flooded Twitter following the death of the beloved Japanese artist:

“We woke up to the sad news that Kazumi Takahashi, the ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ mangaka has passed away at the age of 60 in Nago, Okinawa. The cause of death will be investigated, but all indications are that he drowned while snorkelling.”

“May he rest in peace.”

💔 Nos levantamos con la triste noticia de que Kazumi Takahashi, el mangaka de 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' ha fallecido a la edad de 60 años en Nago, Okinawa. Investigarán las causas de la muerte, pero todo parece indicar que se ahogó practicando esnorquel. Descanse en paz. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/z34VRQ3cWm — 🍡 HANAMI DANGO 🍡 (@HanamiDangos) July 7, 2022

Credit: Twitter @HanamiDangos

“Yu-Gi-Oh! author Kazuki Takahashi was found dead yesterday in Okinawa. May he rest in peace.”

El autor de 'Yu-Gi-Oh!', Kazuki Takahashi, fue encontrado muerto ayer en Okinawa. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/sC5hKyHYfk — Hiro 🕊 (@HiroManga) July 7, 2022

Credit: Twitter @HiroManga

“Kazuki Takahashi, creator of the Yu-Gi-Oh! manga since 1996, was found dead. Apparently in an accident while swimming off the coast of Okinawa, Japan.”

“A shonen great is gone, rest in peace Master. 😔”

Fue encontrado sin vida Kazuki Takahashi, creador del manga de Yu-Gi-Oh! desde 1996. Al parecer en un accidente mientras nadaba en las costas de Okinawa, Japón. Se nos va un grande del Shonen, descanse en paz Maestro. 😔 pic.twitter.com/LmQGAAzrEA — Juampa 'Demizos' Morales (@DemizosEsports) July 7, 2022

Credit: Twitter @DemizosEsports

“Mangaka Kazuki Takahashi (60), author of “Yu-Gi-Oh!”, was found dead Wednesday morning in Okinawa”

“He was travelling alone and wearing scuba gear when he was found floating in the sea. Police reported that there were bite marks, possibly from a shark”

O mangaka Kazuki Takahashi (60 anos), autor de "Yu-Gi-Oh!", foi encontrado morto na manhã desta quarta em Okinawa Ele viajava sozinho e trajava equipamentos de mergulho quando foi encontrado boiando no mar. A polícia relatou que haviam marcas de mordida, possivelmente de tubarão pic.twitter.com/EdehSR2Jhq — Super Temaki 🎌 (@Super__Temaki) July 7, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Super_Temaki

The news follows reports of Marcus Fairs, founder of architecture magazine Dezeen, dying aged 54 as reported on July 4.

