Tributes pour in following death of Japan’s Kazuki Takahashi beloved manga artist

By Joshua Manning • 07 July 2022 • 14:03

Tributes pour in following death of Japan's Kazuki Takahashi beloved manga artist Credit: Twitter @HanamiDangos

Kazuki Takahashi, beloved Japanese manga artist has been found dead in Okinawa, Japan, as reported on Thursday, July 7.

Sixty-year old Kazuki Takahashi, a beloved manga artist from Japan, has been found dead in Okinawa.

The manga artist was found at 10.30am on July 6, after the Coast Guard received reports of a mana drifting face down in the sea, a rough 300 metres offshore from Awa, Nago City, Okinawa.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but the man was pronounced dead.

Takahashi was reportedly wearing snorkelling equipment and was visiting the city alone. His body was identified on July 7.

There were no significant injuries on his body, and an investigation has been launched in to his death.

Tributes have flooded Twitter following the death of the beloved Japanese artist:

“We woke up to the sad news that Kazumi Takahashi, the ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ mangaka has passed away at the age of 60 in Nago, Okinawa. The cause of death will be investigated, but all indications are that he drowned while snorkelling.”

“May he rest in peace.”

Credit: Twitter @HanamiDangos

“Yu-Gi-Oh! author Kazuki Takahashi was found dead yesterday in Okinawa. May he rest in peace.”

Credit: Twitter @HiroManga

“Kazuki Takahashi, creator of the Yu-Gi-Oh! manga since 1996, was found dead. Apparently in an accident while swimming off the coast of Okinawa, Japan.”

“A shonen great is gone, rest in peace Master. 😔”

Credit: Twitter @DemizosEsports

“Mangaka Kazuki Takahashi (60), author of “Yu-Gi-Oh!”, was found dead Wednesday morning in Okinawa”

“He was travelling alone and wearing scuba gear when he was found floating in the sea. Police reported that there were bite marks, possibly from a shark”

Credit: Twitter @Super_Temaki

The news follows reports of Marcus Fairs, founder of architecture magazine Dezeen, dying aged 54 as reported on July 4.

The news follows reports of Marcus Fairs, founder of architecture magazine Dezeen, dying aged 54 as reported on July 4.

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.

