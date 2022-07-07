By Joshua Manning • 07 July 2022 • 12:28

Türkiye releases Russian ship "Zhibek Zholy" carrying stolen grain from Ukraine Credit: Twitter @UkraineNewsLive

Türkiye has released the Russian ship “Zhibek Zholy” that was allegedly transporting stolen grain from Ukraine, as reported on Thursday July 7.

The news of Türkiye releasing the Russian ship “Zhibek Zholy” that was transporting stolen grain from Ukraine, was reported by Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Russian ship “Zhibek Zholy”, was transporting stolen grain from the occupied city of Berdyansk to the Turkish port of Karasu, when it was intervened by Ukrainian authorities.

Unable to unload the stolen goods, the Russian ship was detained, with Ukraine requesting Turkish authorities to seize both the vessel and the cargo.

Despite the appeal, Türkiye released the vessel in the evening of Wednesday, July 6.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry stated that it “deeply regrets this information and strongly requests the Turkish side to investigate the situation and provide comprehensive answers to the requests of the Ukrainian authorities, as well as by all means to prevent similar occurrences in the future.”

The Ukraine Ministry is now reportedly going to report the incident to the Ambassador of Turkey in Kyiv.

Video footage of the released ship has been circulating Twitter:

⚡⚡⚡#Turkey released a ship with stolen Ukrainian grain: the Foreign Ministry urgently summons the Turkish ambassador. “We regret that the #Russian ship Zhibek Zholy, loaded with stolen #Ukrainian grain, was allowed to leave the port of Karasu, 1/3⬇️#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/S3k4Llkucl — 🇺🇦Ukraine News Live🇺🇦 (@UkraineNewsLive) July 7, 2022

Credit: Twitter @UkraineNewsLive

Twitter has flooded with comments expressing outrage over the situation, with one user posting:

“🇺🇦 Government outraged and 🇹🇷 Ambassador to be summoned to MFA in Kiev

The 🇹🇷 released the detained 🇷🇺 ship ZHIBEK ZHOLY with allegedly stolen 🇺🇦 grain without further action,” alongside footage of the ship.

🇺🇦 vláda pohoršena a 🇹🇷 velvyslanec bude předvolán na MZV v Kyjevě

🇹🇷 bez dalších opatření propustilo zadrženou 🇷🇺 loď ZHIBEK ZHOLY s údajně ukradeným 🇺🇦 obilím — Strategické Myšlení (@StrategickeM) July 7, 2022

Credit: Twitter @StrategickeM

The news of Türkiye releasing the Russian ship “Zhibek Zholy” carrying stolen grain from Ukraine follows reports of Russia’s Defence Ministry officially announcing a pause in combat in Ukraine, as reported on Thursday, July 7.

