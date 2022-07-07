By Matthew Roscoe • 07 July 2022 • 10:59
Ukraine destroy three more Russian artillery systems in latest combat losses. Image: Facebook Ukraine MoD
Another three Russian artillery systems were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, July 6, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.
According to the latest data, another 150 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 36,650.
Two more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as eight more Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).
The other significant increase in figures is the loss of another three Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 667 and the destruction of two Russian cruise missiles takes the total losses to 155.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Wednesday, July 6 in the Sloviansk and Donetsk directions.
A detailed breakdown of the 134th day of the war also shows that the loss of the three Russian artillery systems now means Ukraine has destroyed 815, while the destruction of two more Russian tanks now means that Putin’s army has now lost 1602 in total.
The destruction of eight more Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) by Ukraine’s Armed Forces takes losses up to 3797 and the destruction of 17 more Russian vehicles and fuel tanks brings the total to 2665.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
