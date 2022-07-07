By Matthew Roscoe • 07 July 2022 • 11:27

Ukrainian flag raised by troops on Snake Island following months of battles. Image: Twitter Defence of Ukraine

UKRAINIAN troops raised the flag of Ukraine over Snake Island in the Black Sea on the morning of Thursday, July 7 after Russian troops abandoned the island following months of battles.

Images circulating on social media show a Ukrainian flag waving from Snake Island, which has been a place of major conflict since the war broke out on February 24.

Special Forces units completed the task of clearing Snake Island. According to Ukraine’s Defence Ministry, “nearly 30 units of enemy equipment have been destroyed and abandoned ammunition.”

The Defence of Ukraine shared the picture.

Ukrainian flag over the Snake Island. pic.twitter.com/RI2JVnepHX — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 7, 2022

It comes after months of battles, which started with Ukraine putting up a great defence before being forced off the rock by Russian troops.

After being conquered by Russian troops, the Russian Defence Ministry announced on Thursday, June 30 that Russia’s military were withdrawing from Snake Island in the Black Sea after “completing its combat missions”.

However, Ukraine Armed Forces later shared footage of the air and missile strikes that they said drove Russian Forces off of Snake Island.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.