By Joshua Manning • 07 July 2022 • 20:22

Uruguay suspends Covid-19 vaccines for under 13s following judge ruling Credit: Julia Agin/Shutterstock.com

Uruguay has suspended Covid-19 vaccines for under 13-year-olds following a judge ruling, as reported on Thursday, July 7.

Uruguay’s Health Ministry took to Twitter to announce the news:

“NOW || Urgent Communiqué || Subject: Vaccination of children under 13, MSP complies with ruling.”

AHORA || Comunicado urgente || Tema: Vacunación menores de 13 años, MSP acata fallo. @DrDanielSalinas @JoseSatdjian pic.twitter.com/DjTEi6He5c — MSP – Uruguay (@MSPUruguay) July 7, 2022

Credit: Twitter @MSPUruguay

The full statement read:

“In view of the decision of the subrogating judge Alejandro Recarey to suspend the vaccination against covid-19 in the population under thirteen (13) years of age, the Ministry of Public Health has decided to abide by the judge’s ruling while appealing it.”

“Therefore, as of today, vaccines for this population will no longer be available until further notice.”

“The National Vaccination Plan against covid-19 is still underway and people over thirteen (13) years of age will be able to receive the vaccine.”

“In this context, the Ministry of Public Health reiterates that each of the decisions taken with regard to the vaccination under the National Coronavirus Plan were based on the available scientific evidence, based on the available scientific evidence, based on the expertise, experience and trajectory of the members of the National Vaccine Advisory Commission, the ad-hoc group, the GACH group and the scientific community, who determined on the basis of multiple studies that the vaccines administered are safe and effective.”

“Finally, given the current epidemiological scenario, the Ministry emphasises the importance of maintaining non-pharmacological care especially in populations that have not received vaccines or have not completed their vaccination status.”

Twitter flooded with comments on the news:

“#Pfizer withdraws from #Uruguay rather than admit what’s in the #vaccines. Alarm bells ringing loud and clear!”

#Pfizer se retira de #Uruguay en lugar de admitir lo que hay en #vaccines . ¡Las campanas de alarma suenan fuerte y claras! https://t.co/eRH3hfifAw — javiestevez (@javiestevez5) July 7, 2022

Credit: Twitter @javiestevez5 @LucyLogical

Another Twitter user stated:

“Well, we will continue to take care of ourselves! Of the “NOT VACCINATED How they do it in all countries! In the case of minors, parents are in charge; so nothing else can be done. It is all said and done.”

Bueno seguiremos cuidándonos! De los

“NO VACUNADOS”

Cómo lo hacen en todos los países!

En los menores mandan los padres; así que nada más se puede hacer.

Ya está todo dicho. — [email protected] D 🇺🇾 (@Charua0) July 7, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Charaua0

Two more Twitter users spoke of travel issues:

“I didn’t go to Buenos Aires because they ask for vaccinated minors on my return. How do we deal with that? Are we going to change the entry protocol?”

“There is a ruling on this. They no longer need any vaccination certificate for entry to Uruguay.”

Hay un fallo al respecto. Ya no necesitan ningún certificado de vacunación para el ingreso a Uruguay. — Federico Leicht (@LeichtFederico) July 7, 2022

Credit: Twitter @LeichtFederico @Cientificosl

A further two Twitter users debated:

“I don’t understand anything. How Recarey can force not to vaccinate children under 13, when NO ONE forced the parents to do it. It is optional. And what does the judge know about medicine? We are wrong”

“In the same way that cocaine is forbidden, it is not compulsory to use it, but it is forbidden because of the harm it brings, simple”

De la misma manera que la cocaína está prohibida, no es obligatorio su consumo, pero está prohibida por los daños que trae, sencillo — El Caballero de la Derecha (@DerechaKnight) July 7, 2022

Credit: Twitter @gracemdeo @DerechaKnight

The news follows reports of an Autumn Covid super booster vaccine to be rolled out in the UK, as reported on Tuesday, July 5.

