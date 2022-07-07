By Joshua Manning • 07 July 2022 • 18:54

US basketball star Brittney Griner pleads guilty for drug charges in Russia Credit: Keeton Gale/Shutterstock.com

US basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty for drug charges in Russia, as reported on Thursday July 7.

Brittney Griner, a US basketball star has pleaded guilty for drug charges in Russia, following her arrest in February, as reported by Reuters.

Griner had allegedly tried to enter Russia with 0.702 grams of cannabis oil in e-cigarette cartridges at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Russia, February 17, before the Ukraine Crisis began.

The athlete has since written a letter to US President Biden, pleading him to not forget about her case.

The President reportedly responded to Griner’s wife Cherelle, promising her that he was doing everything in his power to release the Olympic gold-winning athlete.

Griner is expected to expand on her testimony on July 14.

The incident has sparked a great debate on Twitter with one user posting:

“I can’t imagine any American male athlete, let alone any white male athlete, being treated the way Russia is treating Brittney Griner. This simply would not happen to someone like Tom Brady, leaving aside that he wouldn’t have had to supplement his income in the first place.”

To which another user responded:

‘This is a ridiculous take. Russia would be salivating at the propaganda opportunity of holding an American celebrity like Brady or LeBron for violating their drug laws.’

“Keep the focus on Britney Griner here.”

Another user posted:

“Britney Griner pleads guilty in a Russian courtroom today, but don’t read too much into that. Though she IS guilty – nobody has really suggested otherwise and Griner herself claimed today she didn’t intend to break the law – it’s just part of a process that will lead to clemency.”

Another tweet read:

“I wonder if Joe and Kamala would be fighting for the release of Britney Griner if she had been arrested for the same thing at a US airport. 🤔”

One Twitter user stated:

“I need people to start adding the fact that mistreating a Black woman in public has social cohesion benefits outside of sticking it to the US when they talk about Britney Griner”

“Especially in the wake of GLOBAL racial uprisings”

The incident has reached International audiences, with one user posting in Spanish:

“She pleaded guilty to trying to enter Russia with banned drugs. Female Balinese star Britney Griner had no choice but to plead guilty. 99% of the rulings in Russian courts are guilty.”

The news comes on the same day Russia’s Defence Ministry has officially announced a pause in combat in Ukraine, as reported on Thursday, July 7.

