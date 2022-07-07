By Joshua Manning • 07 July 2022 • 12:59

WATCH: Footage of Ukraine's 40th Artillery Brigade destroying Russian tanks in Kharkiv Oblast Credit: Evgeniyqw/Shutterstock.com

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have shared footage of Russian tanks being destroyed by Ukraine’s 40th Artillery Brigade, as reported on Thursday, July 7.

Footage of Ukraine’s 40th Artillery Brigade destroying Russian tanks, issued by Ukraine’s Armed Forces went viral on Twitter with one user posting the video in a tweet that read:

“Russian armour in Kharkiv Oblast struck by the Ukrainian 40th Artillery Brigade.

Two BMPs, one T-72 series MBT and another armoured fighting vehicle were all destroyed.#Russia #Ukraine”

Russian armour in Kharkiv Oblast struck by the Ukrainian 40th Artillery Brigade.

Two BMPs, one T-72 series MBT and another armoured fighting vehicle were all destroyed.#Russia #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/TZLoq5YIxT — BlueSauron👁️ (@Blue_Sauron) July 7, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Blue_Sauron

Further footage issued by Ukraine’s Armed Forces, showing their artillery units attacking Russian positions was also shared.

Credit: Twitter @Blue_Sauron

The news comes at a time of increased aggression from the Ukraine, in their ongoing war efforts with Russia, with Illia Ponomarenko, a journalist for the Kyiv Independent tweeting:

“Wow, we now reportedly have 9 HIMARSs and M270s”

Wow, we now reportedly have 9 HIMARSs and M270s — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 7, 2022

Credit: @IAPonomarenko

Ukraine’s active social media presence to report its war efforts is sparking interest with many on Twitter, with one user enquiring:

“Are they making a difference?

Are they making a difference? — fernando ferreira (@onfaitavec) July 7, 2022

Credit: Twitter @onfaitavec

Another user enquired about other reports: Seen reports this morning that Russia has destroyed 2 HIMARS. Is that correct?

Seen reports this morning that Russia has destroyed 2 HIMARS.

Is that correct? — Tom Green (@TomGreen9inarow) July 7, 2022

Credit: Credit: Twitter @TomGreen9inarow

One user claimed that the new weaponry supplied to the Ukraine would not necessarily be instantly beneficial:

“9 launchers aren’t the problem. it’s how many rocket pods are supplied with them. Also targeting data.

9 launchers aren’t the problem. It’s how many rocket pods are supplied with them. Also targeting data. — George J Stathakis (@GJStathakis) July 7, 2022

Credit: Twitter @GJStathakis

Answering to the previous statement another Twitter user stated:

“That’s why these are delivered so slowly. Sure a bit too slow but these are easy to use. I think the ammunition will come exactly when needed being stored outside Ukraine (no I don’t have access to military secrets it’s my guess).

That's why these are delivered so slowly. Sure a bit too slow but these are easy to use. I think the ammunition will come exactly when needed being stored outside Ukraine (no I don't have access to military secret it's my guess). — Edward Kloczko (@EKloczko) July 7, 2022

Credit: Twitter @EKloczko

The footage of Ukraine’s 40th Artillery Brigade comes after Ukraine’s Defence Ministry shared footage of Russian tanks being destroyed by Ukraine’s 93rd Mechanised Brigade, as reported on Tuesday, July 5.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram