07 July 2022

WATCH: Ukraine destroys four more Russian tanks in latest drone strike footage Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

Ukraine forces have destroyed four more Russian tanks as shared in the latest drone strike footage of Ukraine’s Security Service, on Thursday, July 7.

Footage of the destruction of four Russian tanks by Ukraine’s drone strikes was shared on Twitter by Ukraine’s Security Service who stated:

“Russian tanks were burning and dying… And over them our strike drones were circling 🔥.”

“We beat the enemy where they do not expect it, but we beat them so badly – so that their casualty statistics would immediately increase!”

Горіли російські танки, палали… А над ними наші ударні дрони кружляли 🔥 Б‘ємо ворогів там, де вони не чекають, але б‘ємо так потужно – щоб одразу зростала статистика їхніх втрат! pic.twitter.com/vsXljA8SgY — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) July 7, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

The drone strikes come at a time of increased aggression from Ukraine, in their ongoing war efforts with Russia, while also notably increasing their social media presence, presumably in a bid to gain more International support for their nation.

The footage follows further videos shared by Ukraine’s Armed Forces of Russian tanks being destroyed by Ukraine’s 40th Artillery Brigade, as reported on Thursday, July 7.

The images of Ukraine’s 40th Artillery Brigade destroying Russian tanks, issued by Ukraine’s Armed Forces went viral on Twitter with one user posting the video in a tweet that read:

“Russian armour in Kharkiv Oblast struck by the Ukrainian 40th Artillery Brigade.

Two BMPs, one T-72 series MBT and another armoured fighting vehicle were all destroyed.#Russia #Ukraine”

Russian armour in Kharkiv Oblast struck by the Ukrainian 40th Artillery Brigade.

Two BMPs, one T-72 series MBT and another armoured fighting vehicle were all destroyed.#Russia #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/TZLoq5YIxT — BlueSauron👁️ (@Blue_Sauron) July 7, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Blue_Sauron

