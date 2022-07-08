By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 July 2022 • 8:55

8-year-old Highland Park shooting victim paralysed from waist down Shutterstock

An 8-year-old boy, one of the youngest Highland Park shooting victims, is paralysed from the waist down according to a family spokesperson.

Anthony Loizzi told CNN on Thursday, July 7, that Cooper Roberts was shot in the chest and suffered significant injuries that have left him paralysed and unable to walk. He remains in a critical condition where he is sedated and on a ventilator.

According to Lozzi, he has a severed spinal cord but is in a critical but stable condition.

Cooper was shot during the annual Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, an event his family said that he loved to attend. This year’s event went horribly wrong when a shooter opened fire on those attending the event from a building rooftop nearby, killing seven and injuring many others.

But Lozzi said: “It’s going to be a new normal for him moving forward. It sounds (like) he’ll have significant issues moving forward, especially with walking.”

Cooper was not the only member of the family that was shot with his brother Luke suffering from shrapnel injuries and their mother shot in the leg and foot. She has already undergone surgery.

Cooper, who is a big sports fan and a lover of baseball, has undergone several surgeries since the shooting.

Loizzi finished by saying that: “If you know Keely, she’s just a fighter and it sounds like Cooper got that part of her in him because he’s fighting as hard as he can.”

The news that the 8-year-old Cooper, another of the Highland Park shooting victims, is paralysed from the waist down just adds to the tragedy that is the random shooting plague that has hit America.

