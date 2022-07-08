By Laura Kemp • 08 July 2022 • 9:28

A guide to the best furniture shop in Fuengirola

Redecorating can be quite a time-consuming task, from deciding the colour scheme and finishes, to finding the right fabrics, styles and furniture. So, whether you have recently moved to the Costa del Sol or just fancy a change, we have put together this handy guide on the best furniture shop in Fuengirola and how they will help you to create your dream home.

Our homes are extremely important to us, it’s somewhere we spend time with family and friends, somewhere we host dinners and parties, somewhere that some of us work and, most importantly, somewhere we rest and recuperate. That’s why it is so important that we create spaces in our homes that make us feel peaceful, content and relaxed – but putting this into practice can be difficult. That’s why we have put together this guide on the best furniture shop in Fuengirola to help you on your journey to creating your dream living space.

Micolchon, Fuengirola

Creating a comfortable space is something Micolchon understands better than most. With continuous training from physiotherapists, the specialist team at Micolchon provides advice and products for each individual and all types of ailments, making sure that your living spaces are as restful as possible and reflect your lifestyle, needs and taste.

Founded 45 years ago, Micolchon is the only chain specialising in rest that offers the widest variety of products and manufacturers on the market, providing equipment, mattresses, pillows and bases from leading European firms including Tempur, Hukla, Sealy, Flex, Relax and Stressless. Not only this, they have a wide range of bases, packages, armchairs, accessories and products for children’s rooms.

Unlike other businesses, the knowledgeable team at this premium family-run chain of shops provides personalised advice from Mattressologists® for every person and every need. With a choice of brands and textures, get advice from the team at Micolchon and wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, knowing that you have the right mattress for your requirements.

The services at Micolchon are unique and practical, including free transport, assembly and removal of used mattresses, 25 years warranty on mattresses and 101 trial nights at their exclusive Nessen firm – plus many other guarantees so that you can have peace of mind that you have purchased the right product for you.

To achieve the best and most restorative rest, we have to bear in mind that we need a ‘rest team’, which is much more than just the mattress. The base where you will place your mattress is essential, and Micolchon will find the perfect one for you from their range of wooden canopes, upholstered bases, fixed bases, articulated bases and folding beds.

Pillows are incredibly important for a good night’s rest. Pillows serve to keep the upper body in alignment during sleep, relieving pressure and counterbalancing the points in the body. Your pillow should fit your unique shape, curves, and sleeping position and alleviate any pressure points.

The range of pillows at Micolchon includes viscoelastic pillows, Tempura pillows, Nordswiss pillows, feather pillows, latex pillows, fibre pillows and pillows with new technologies – get advice from the experts at Micolchon on the best pillow for you.

Micolchon is the best furniture shop in Fuengirola to purchase bed packages, which include everything you need for a night of restful sleep – including delivery.

The goal at Micolchon is to make it easy for you, with a choice of mattress and bases, or even mattress, base and pillow. These sets are designed so that the items that compose them are perfectly complementary and comfortable. They offer a variety of packs, in addition to the most usual pack of slatted bed bases, mattress and pillow, they also have adjustable bed and mattress packs, either viscoelastic or latex, or folding bed and mattress packs – all at an unbeatable price and with regular discounts.

You can also purchase travel packs, made up of a topper or mattress topper and pillow, so that comfort accompanies you wherever you sleep. They also have packs that combine a pillow and Nordic filling available, if that is your preference.

Our seating is really important, not only does it create spaces for us to spend time with family and friends, but it also creates spaces where we can relax and unwind after a long day. Seating needs to be comfortable but it should also provide the right level of support for your back.

Micolchon offers a range of armchairs, from comfortable Relax armchairs, Nessen Relax armchairs, sofabeds, office chairs that will support your posture while you work, matching footstools and even beautiful nursing chairs for new parents. With a variety of colours, styles and fabrics, as well as great discounts, Micolchon is the best furniture shop in Fuengirola to purchase your seating.

Complete your look with accessories from Micolchon! Stunning headboards in a range of finishes, styles, sizes and fabrics to suit your taste and decor, nordic blankets to envelop you in a good night’s sleep, mattress toppers to support your body, premium Nessen pillowcases, soft baby bumpers for cots and various styles of legs for beds.

Sleep is so important for young and developing brains, that’s why Micolchon has its very own section for children’s mattresses, bed frames and cribs, including handy bed frames with storage underneath for all of those toys, bunk beds for extra bedroom space, beds that slide apart for extra room in the day and even travel cots.

Outlet and offers

Micolchon is the best furniture shop in Fuengirola if you are looking for offers and discounts! With a huge range on their website and in the warehouse, including gel pillows for maximum comfort and support, a huge variety of premium quality mattresses for all body types and ailments, bed frames with storage for creating space in bedrooms, electric articulated beds for stability and optimising pressure points, and children’s bed frames, you are sure to find the perfect product for you.

Micolchon’s outlet store has more than 1000 products at low prices from the best brands in the business. They also have the largest shop in Europe specialising in relaxation, sofas and armchairs, with more than 2,000 m² of exhibition space and international brands for you to choose from.

If you are looking for the best furniture shop in Fuengirola, offering comfortable solutions without sacrificing style and taste, speak to the experienced and attentive team at Micolchon about how they can help you.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 10am – 1:30pm and 5:30pm – 9pm, Saturdays 10am -1:30pm and 5:30pm – 9pm

Nessen: El Viso industrial estate, Malaga

Warehouse: Avenida de Los Vegas 62-64, Malaga

Call the Rest Phone: 951 555 155

Whatsapp: 687 750 654

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Website: www.nesseninteriors.com / www.micolchon.com/es