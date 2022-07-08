Albox (Almeria) hosts Almanzora awards ceremony in a return to normality

By Linda Hall • 08 July 2022 • 18:39

AWARDS CEREMONY: Recognition for Almanzora shops, businesses and associations Photo credit: Albox town hall

THE Premios Almanzora awards returned for their 13th edition in Albox on July 7 after two difficult pandemic years.

The ceremony, held in Albox’s Plaza Mayor, was organised by the Voz de Almeria provincial daily newspaper, the Cadena SER radio station and Los 40.

The awards acknowledged the efforts of the residents of the Valle del Almanzora and this year’s edition placed special emphasis on the local businesses and shops that have served the area for countless years.

There was also recognition for the associations and sports clubs which do so much to invigorate and enliven life in the inland towns and villages.

This year’s Premios Almanzora awards marked a return to normality although, as Albox mayor Francisco Torrecillas pointed the Plaza Mayor venue would would soon be undergoing a radical change.

The decision to make the entire Plaza a pedestrian area was another example of the area’s awareness of the need to row against the tide of depopulation by making towns more resident-friendly, Torrecillas declared.

This was the second time that the Premios Almanzora were held in the Plaza Mayor in Albox, and the gala which followed and was attended by more than 400 people, was described afterwards “ the most animated in recent years.”

