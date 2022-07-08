American tourist suddenly drops dead in busy Campo Sant’Angelo Venice, Italy

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 July 2022 • 15:29

Image: Violeta Meleti/Shutterstock.com

AN American tourist dropped in Italy on Thursday, July 7 while visiting Campo Sant’Angelo, Venice with his family.

The 47-year-old, who has been named in Italian news outlets as Jesus Altamurano, died suddenly at around 11.30 am to the complete shock of his family and those in the busy holiday destination of Venice’s Campo Sant’Angelo, also known as Campo Sant’Anzolo.

Reports of the American’s death only began making the rounds in Italy on Friday, July 8, however, no cause of death has been given.

According to reports, emergency services arrived promptly but despite performing CPR, Mr Altamurano died at the scene in the busy city square of San Marco, Venice, Italy.

An investigation has now been launched into the man’s death, with local police theorising that the man likely died due to the heat or from complications with a pre-existing health condition, although nothing has been confirmed.

The sudden death of the tourists comes after Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) hit mainstream news on Wednesday, June 8.

Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, or Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS), is an “umbrella term to describe unexpected deaths in young people” and prompted an institute in Australia to create the country’s first SADS registry.

One of the most shocking cases labelled as SADS was the death of Danielle Hampson, the fiancée of X-Factor star Tom Mann, who died on the couple’s wedding day.

Despite having no pre-existing health issues, Ms Hampson died suddenly on the morning of Saturday, June 18.

Mann wrote at the time: “I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.