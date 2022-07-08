By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 July 2022 • 15:18

Baleària to offer daily fast connection between Dénia and Ibiza Image BearFotos/Shutterstock.com

Ferry operator Baleària is to offer a daily fast connection service between Dénia and Ibiza over the summer as it increases the size of its fleet.

Baleària announced on Friday, July 8, that it will run up to three vessels between Dénia and Ibiza over the summer more than doubling the frequency and capacity of the sailings. The change will see two high-speed ferries travelling between the areas daily and on the busiest day three connections with the island of Pitiusa from Dénia.

The fast ferry Jaume 1 will join the Eleanor Roosevelt in running a daily connection and from Monday to Thursday the Zaza ferry will connect with the island of Pitiusa.

Ferry Jaume 1

The vessel will leave the Dénia port at 9 am for the two-and-a-half-hour journey to Ibiza, carrying 623 people and a maximum of 123 vehicles. The ferry offers on-board catering, shopping, Wi-Fi and pet rest zone.

Ferry Zaza 1

The ferry will leave Dénia port at 11 pm for the four-hour crossing and Ibiza at 1:30 pm. Zaza has a larger capacity being able to carry 1,380 passengers and 450 vehicles. Cabins are also available on board.

Ferry connections are also available from Baleària between Valencia and Ibiza on Dénia Ciutat Creativa ferry.

The increased fast ferry schedule will be widely welcomed with travellers using the service between Dénia and Ibiza traditionally having to wait until the next day for the return service.

