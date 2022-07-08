BBC announce permanent replacement for Dan Walker on Breakfast show ‘I’m delighted’

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 July 2022 • 12:35

THE BBC announced a reshuffle of the Breakfast show line-up with the new regular presenter revealing that he is delighted and over the moon at the news.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) announced that Jon Kay will become the new regular presenter on BBC Breakfast from Monday to Wednesday, effective immediately.

Jon Kay says: “I’m over the moon to become the new regular presenter of BBC Breakfast and I’m looking forward to bringing our brilliant viewers the very latest news each morning alongside my good friend Sally and the rest of the team. Sitting on the famous red sofa is a real privilege while covering the stories and issues that matter to our audience – home and abroad.”

He tweeted: “So delighted to share this news and join the outstanding @BBCBreakfast team full time. An absolute honour to front the UK’s number one morning show with my mates @sallynugent @TVNaga01 and Charlie (and his new cat!)”

🚨RESHUFFLE LATEST🚨 So delighted to share this news and join the outstanding @BBCBreakfast team full time. An absolute honour to front the UK’s number one morning show with my mates @sallynugent @TVNaga01 and Charlie (and his new cat!) https://t.co/qciM7qSZ8G — Jon Kay (@jonkay01) July 8, 2022

Following the announcement, Dan Walker tweeted: “Brilliant news. Congratulations @jonkay01.

“Great bloke, top presenter and much loved by the #BBCBreakfast team 👏🏻”

Brilliant news. Congratulations @jonkay01 Great bloke, top presenter and much loved by the #BBCBreakfast team 👏🏻 https://t.co/402a3mKtF0 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 8, 2022

BBC Breakfast editor Richard Frediani said: “Jon is a brilliant broadcaster who can turn his hand to hard-hitting news stories, celebrity interviews and everything in between. Already a member of the BBC Breakfast family, we are thrilled to have him join the team as a regular presenter.”

Jonathan Munro, Interim Director of BBC News, said: “It’s fantastic to be appointing two such talented presenters to start and finish the day on two of our most important news programmes.

“Jon’s a hugely experienced journalist who’s established himself as a favourite with BBC Breakfast viewers, and Victoria’s a formidable interviewer with an amazing connection to her audiences. Congratulations to both of them.”

Mr Kay is the permanent replacement for the former popular host, Dan Walker.

Dan Walker switched from the Beeb to Channel 5. His last day working on Breakfast News was May 17.

The BBC also announced that Victoria Derbyshire will become joint lead presenter on Newsnight, a role she’ll start permanently in September.

Victoria Derbyshire said: “I am so delighted to be joining the legend that is Kirsty Wark and the talented Newsnight team under new and ambitious leadership. This is a special opportunity to take on one of the best jobs in British journalism and help shape the programme’s future. I can’t wait to champion more stories about people’s lives while holding those who represent them to account.”

Newsnight editor Stewart Maclean said: “Victoria is one of the most tenacious journalists in the business, with a fantastic ability to ask the straightforward questions our viewers want answered, and a shelf-full of major awards for her work.

“We’re delighted she’s joining us on Newsnight as a lead presenter alongside Kirsty. It’s an exciting time for Newsnight, and Victoria and Kirsty will be a formidable partnership at the heart of our presenter line up.”

The Newsnight permanent team now comprises Victoria Derbyshire and Kirsty Wark as lead presenters, with Faisal Islam continuing to present regularly. Victoria will also continue to present Ukrainecast on BBC Sounds. Victoria will start her permanent Newsnight role in September, but will present some programmes before that.

