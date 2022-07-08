BREAKING NEWS: Major internet outage hits Canada with 75% national connectivity loss

By Joshua Manning • 08 July 2022 • 15:35

Credit: Venus78/Shutterstock.com

Canada has suffered a major internet outage across the nation as reported on Friday, July 8.

Canada’s major internet outage is reportedly due to the telecommunications giant “Rogers” suffering technical difficulties that have caused clients across the nation to lose their cable, wireless and internet connections.

The company took to Twitter to announce the outage stating:

“We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share.”

One user expressed her outrage at the situation responding:

“I had to postpone my travel plans cause I’m travelling solo and obviously need my phone for GPS, safety, and contacting my friends when I get to the destination. I’m missing out on an expensive trip right now.”

I had to postpone my travel plans cause I’m travelling solo and obviously need my phone for GPS, safety, and contacting my friends when I get to the destination. I’m missing out on an expensive trip right now — 𝕸𝖎𝖘𝖍𝖆 🎀 YVR ALT BRAT 🔞✨ (@mishathebrat) July 8, 2022

Credit: Twitter @RogersHelps @mishathebrat

Twitter confirmed the outages with one user tweeting:

“Confirmed: A major internet outage has been registered across #Canada; real-time network data show national connectivity down to 75% of ordinary levels; incident impacts network operator Rogers and other ISPs.”

⚠️ Confirmed: A major internet outage has been registered across #Canada; real-time network data show national connectivity down to 75% of ordinary levels; incident impacts network operator Rogers and other ISPs, with telephony and emergency calls reported unavailable by many 📉 pic.twitter.com/aJhksefYC1 — NetBlocks (@netblocks) July 8, 2022

Credit: Twitter @netblocks

Another user confirmed the outage:

“A major internet outage in ongoing in #Canada. Connectivity levels are down to 75% of normal levels.”

A major internet outage in ongoing in #Canada. Connectivity levels are down to 75% of normal levels. — Watchman (@Judmir3) July 8, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Judmir3

Further Twitter users posted:

“We are praying for our friends in Canada during the catastrophic internet outage. Incidentally, the next big world war will happen just this way. Hell of a thing.”

“We are aware of a large nation-wide #Rogers service outage affecting some of our residential and business Internet customers. We will provide updates as soon as we have any more information.”

We are praying for our friends in Canada during the catastrophic internet outage. Incidentally, the next big world war will happen just this way. Hell of a thing. https://t.co/gGORvSycKs — Richard M. Nixon (@richardnixonus) July 8, 2022

Credit: Twitter @WorldlineCanada @richardnixonus

Two more Twitter users commented:

“like if there’s a canada wide internet outage do i not have work anymore is it a snow day”

To which the other responded:

“End of the world I’m telling you. Like the internet was bound to cut off and disappear eventually… the internet wants a vacation.”

End of the world I'm telling you. Like the internet was bound to cut off and disappear eventually… the internet wants a vacation — ♋🦀❤💙Resilient to Trauma 🌻🦝🦄💥🦖🦕🐶🦎🦒🦀 (@mysticcshadow) July 8, 2022

Credit: Twitter @lavionline @mysticcshadow

The news is currently flooding Twitter, with reports of the CDC’s public comment appeal for foreigners’ and travellers’ Covid-19 vaccine requirements for entry to the US also sparking outrage on social media, as reported on Friday, July 8.

