By Joshua Manning • 08 July 2022 • 13:49

BREAKING NEWS: Russia's Navy receives first special-purpose submarine "Poseidon carrier Belgorod" Credit: Sevmash.ru

Russia’s navy has received its first special-purpose submarine, the Poseidon carrier Belgorod, as reported on Friday, July 8.

Russia’s Navy’s new Belgorod research submarine has joined the Russian Navy, according to Sevmash’s press service.

Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Nikolay Yevmenov, stated:

“Today is a momentous day for us – the signing of the acceptance certificate for the Belgorod research submarine and its delivery to the fleet. ”

“The ship has been designed using advanced science, and the latest construction technology, using the existing technical reserves.”

“The submarine Belgorod opens up new opportunities for Russia in various research activities, and makes it possible to conduct multifaceted scientific expeditions and rescue operations in the most remote areas of the world’s oceans.”

“It is the result of selfless labour of Sevmash shipbuilders, engineers and designers of Rubin, navy specialists and allied enterprises from all over Russia.”

“The overall task of building the Belgorod submarine has been accomplished. I wish the crew a successful navigation and seven feet under the keel.”

First Deputy Governor – Chairman of the Government of Arkhangelsk Region Alexey Alsufyev, Deputy Director General for Shipbuilding and Special Programmes of United Shipbuilding Corporation JSC Vladimir Korolev, General Director of PO Sevmash Mikhail Budnichenko, Mayor of Belgorod Anton Ivanov, General Director of TsKB MT Rubin Igor Vilnit also emphasized the contribution of the plant, the design organization and cooperative enterprises in creation of the newest equipment.

Special Programmes of United Shipbuilding Corporation JSC , Vladimir Korolev stated:

“This is a new page in the history of the company, it is both an honour and a responsibility. It is the teamwork which makes such achievements possible”

“The world’s oceans are, in fact, the last frontier on our planet which has not yet been fully explored by mankind. The entry of this submarine into the Navy opens up new opportunities.”

The Belgorod submarine was designed by the Rubin Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering JSC and built by PO Severnoye Mashinostroitelnoye Predpriyatiye JSC.

The submarine is designed to perform various scientific tasks, conduct search and rescue operations, and can also be used as a carrier for rescue deep-sea submersibles and autonomous unmanned underwater vehicles.

Twitter was quick to react to the news, with one user posting:

“‼️The first special-purpose submarine,the Poseidon carrier Belgorod, was handed over to the Russian Navy, the Sevmash enterprise,where the submarine was manufactured, reported today‼️”

To which another Twitter user responded:

“This is what an efficient defense industry can produce at a fraction of the cost of the US war armaments industry that is designed to bleed US taxpayers dry manufacturing overly complex weapons systems.”

This is what an efficient defense industry can produce at a fraction of the cost of the US war armaments industry that is designed to bleed US taxpayers dry manufacturing overly complex weapons systems. — Paranoid of the Creature from Jekyll Island (@BushidoBlade61) July 8, 2022

Credit: Twitter @BushidoBlade61 @AZmilitary1

Two further Twitter users commented:

“Wow and around 70 S35M fighters jet was just handed over to the Airforce”

“I think number was 8 and it was su-34,” responded one.

i think number was 8 and it was su-34 — Orc Ranger (@ranger_orc) July 8, 2022

Credit: @Michaelohii @ranger_orc

The news follows Russia’s Defence Ministry revealing combat losses inflicted on Ukraine forces, in a report on the progress of the “special military operation” in Ukraine, as reported on Friday, July 8.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.