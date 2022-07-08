By Joshua Manning • 08 July 2022 • 16:26

BREAKING NEWS: Ukrainian Colonel Grigory Glushchuk reportedly killed by Russian forces Credit: Twitter @TobiAyodele

Ukrainian Colonel Grigory Glushchuk was reportedly killed by Russian forces, as reported on Friday, July 8.

The news of Russian forces reportedly killing of Ukrainian Colonel Grigory Glushchuk, was reported on Twitter, with one user posting:

“🇺🇦🇷🇺Another Ukrainian colonel destroyed. It became known about another Ukrainian senior officer, who was destroyed by Russia military.”

“Colonel Grigory Glushchuk from the Rivne region was eliminated. He served as the head of the group of control points of the situational center.”

🇺🇦🇷🇺Another Ukrainian colonel destroyed It became known about another Ukrainian senior officer, who was destroyed by Russia military. Colonel Grigory Glushchuk from the Rivne region was eliminated. He served as the head of the group of control points of the situational center. pic.twitter.com/IRFTz2WLdN — T Boy!!!🇳🇬🇷🇺🇳🇬🇷🇺 (@TobiAyodele) July 8, 2022

Credit: Twitter @TobiAyodele

The report was also confirmed by Espreso.Zakhid.

According to the report, Grigory Glushchuk was a colonel of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and head of the control group of the situation centre.

Glushchuk was 59 years old. His death was reported in the Olexandriya rural territorial community of Ukraine.

“Another unjust loss for the community, family, family. May the soul of the deceased rest in peace…”, read the statement on the soldiers death.

“Residents of the community are asked to meet the body of the deceased today, June 8, at 18:00 on Molodezhny and Lizhny streets. The body was found on Molodizhnya and Lesya Ukrainka Streets.”

Before becoming a Colonel, Gluschuk was reportedly a professional soldier who served in Afghanistan, where he was a commander of the motorized rifle company of the Transcarpathian Army.

He signed a contract for military service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces on November 16, 2018.

The news of the death of the Ukrainian Colonel follows reports of Russian occupied Severodonetsk, Ukraine on the brink of a humanitarian disaster, as reported on Friday, July 8.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.