By Joshua Manning • 08 July 2022 • 13:30

British journalist claims Russia-Ukraine war is not black and white Credit: Sarakhan Vadym/Shutterstock.com

British journalist, John Miller, claimed that the Russia Ukraine war may not be as black and white as it seems, as reported on Friday, July 8.

John Miller, a British journalist, claimed that the Russia Ukraine war may not be as black and white as reported in Western media, while speaking to German journalist Alina Lipp in Donetsk.

A video of the conversation was shared on Twitter:

“‼️🇬🇧🇩🇪A British journalist arrived in Donetsk – John Miller told Alina Lipp how shocked he was about what he saw here

“It is the Ukrainian side that has been killing civilians here for years, and this is not reported in the West.”‼️”

‼️🇬🇧🇩🇪A British journalist arrived in Donetsk – John Miller told Alina Lipp how shocked he was about what he saw here "It is the Ukrainian side that has been killing civilians here for years, and this is not reported in the West."‼️ pic.twitter.com/EboMjmdHHV — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) July 8, 2022

Credit: @AZmilitary1

In the video, Miller claimed that no British or American journalists would comment or report on Ukraine’s army allegedly shelling schools and civilians, due to Western interests.

Miller did not deny the Russian missile strikes and killings of Ukraine civilians, however he claimed that no reporters covered incidents committed by the Ukrainian side, that according to him, have been going on, on and off, for years.

Twitter users were quick to respond to the footage, with one user stating:

“I repeat for the 100th time – this is a war where there are no good guys. A movie with not one white hat in sight. Who is to blame for all this death and destruction? Russia Ukraine USA NATO Every one of these b*stards put effort into ensuring that thousands of people would die”

I repeat for the 100th time – this is a war where there are no good guys. A movie with not one white hat in sight. Who is to blame for all this death and destruction?

Russia

Ukraine

USA

NATO Every one of these bastards put effort into ensuring that thousands of people would die — Lander PeterJohn (@LanderPeterjohn) July 8, 2022

Credit: Twitter @LanderPeterjohn

Another Twitter user commented:

“I demand that the democratic & free UK sentence this guy to prison for 3 years just like Germany did with Alina Lipp. It’s essential to show freedom of speech & diversity reigns in Europe.”

I demand that the democratic & free UK sentence this guy to prison for 3 years just like Germany did with Alina Lipp. It's essential to show freedom of speech & diversity reigns in Europe — Faceplant (@FacePlantt44) July 8, 2022

Credit: Twitter @FacePlantt44

The British journalists view of the ongoing war in Ukraine follows reports of Russian occupied Severodonetsk, Ukraine reportedly on the brink of a humanitarian disaster, as reported on Friday, July 8.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.