BREAKING: Brother of top ITV star dies aged 55 after sudden serious illness

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 July 2022 • 17:06

FATHER Dermott Donnelly, whose brother is ITV star Declan Donnelly, died aged 55 on Friday, July 8.

The brother of one half of the popular Ant and Dec duo passed away after he fell seriously ill, according to reports.

The Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle confirmed the tragic news: “It is with great sadness that I inform you of the death of Fr Dermott Donnelly who died peacefully this afternoon in hospital.

“This has come as a great shock to all of us.

“Please pray for the repose of his soul and keep his family, especially his mother, in your prayers at this difficult time.

“Funeral arrangements will follow when finalised.”

The Sun reported that “Dec arrived [at the hospital] with other family members. There are around 12 of them there.”

The I’m A Celebrity host, who is the youngest of seven brothers and sisters, was said to be very close with his brother and revealed that he nearly followed his brother into the priesthood.

Stanley, Dipton & Byermoor Catholic Parishes broke the news that Father Donnelly had been rushed to the hospital late on Thursday, July 7.

“Please pray for Father Dermott who is extremely unwell in hospital,” a message on Facebook read.

“Tomorrow evening between 6pm-7pm there will be period of time before the Blessed Sacrament so that we can come together as a community in St Joseph’s Church to pray for Father Dermott’s welfare.

“Please be respectful to Father Dermott and his family at this difficult time, we will update you as and when we receive the most up to date information verified by the Diocese.”

However, he sadly passed away following a sudden illness.

On Friday, July 8, the Stanley, Dipton & Byermoor Catholic Parishes wrote: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Father Dermott Donnelly.

“Please remember Father Dermott in your prayers and pray for the repose of his soul.

“Requiescat in pace.”

Facebook users paid tribute to the Father.

“Father Dermot you were a wonderful priest, I remember you from St Mary’s Catholic Cathedral. Rest in peace Father, let the perpetual light shine upon you. My condolences to Dec and Family,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Rip Father Dermott. Such a lovely man and a wonderful priest. Prayers and thoughts with your family.”

