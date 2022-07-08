CDC’s public comment appeal for foreigners’ Covid-19 vaccine requirements sparks outrage

By Joshua Manning • 08 July 2022 • 13:01

The CDC’s public comment appeal for foreigners’ and travellers’ Covid-19 vaccine requirements for entry to the US has sparked outrage, as reported on Friday, July 8.

Following the public comment appeal for foreigners’s Covid-19 vaccine requirements issued by the CDC, many have spoken out the “injustice” of the lack of public comment allowed for US citizens on their own vaccine rights.

The full statement issued by the CDC read:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as part of its continuing effort to reduce public burden and maximize the utility of government information, invites the general public and other Federal agencies the opportunity to comment on a proposed and/or continuing information collection, as required by the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995.

This notice invites comment on a proposed information collection project titled Requirement for Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination for Noncitizen, Nonimmigrant Air Passengers Arriving into the United States from a Foreign Country.

A Revision for this collection is being submitted to ensure that, consistent with the terms of the April 4, 2022 Amended Order Under the Presidential Proclamation titled Advancing Safe Resumption of Global Travel During the COVID-19 Pandemic and CDC’s Order Implementing Proclamation on Advancing Safe Resumption of Global Travel During the COVID-19 Pandemic, public health authorities can confirm that non-U.S Citizen, Non-U.S. Immigrant passengers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before boarding a plane to the United States.

Twitter users were quick to express their views on the appeal for public comment:

“The CDC to even ask for public comment on whether an illegal immigrant should be vaccinated is abhorrent. CDC doesn’t really care about the illegals, only the Americans they force to get vaxxed or lose your jobs.”

The CDC to even ask for public comment on whether an illegal immigrant should be vaccinated is abhorrent. CDC doesn't really care about the illegals, only the Americans they force to get vaxxed or lose your jobs. — HightowerC (@CPatriotforever) July 7, 2022

Another Twitter user commented:

“🚨CDC seeking public okay to allow non-citizens who enter U.S. as visitors without injections.”

“So, while American workers and their kids will be force injected, Marxists will call it racist and Xenophobic to require non-citizens visitors to be injected.”

🚨CDC seeking public okay to allow non-citizens who enter U.S. as visitors without injections. So, while American workers and their kids will be force injected, Marxists will call it racist and Xenophobic to require non-citizens visitors to be injected.https://t.co/POaoxzqdtd — Alexander Higgins (@kr3at) July 7, 2022

Three more Twitter users discussed the issue:

“The US needs to lift the vaccine requirement for travelers coming to the US. There is no justification for this policy.”

“The CDC is seeking public comment on vaccination requirements for people traveling into the US as visitors. Friends, please comment away. ”

“Sorry, I have reached peak cynicism. If CDC is already disregarding actual science then why would I think they would consider public comment? In fact, why should public comment even be considered? It’s tacit admission that public health is essentially what they can get away with.”

Sorry, I have reached peak cynicism. If CDC is already disregarding actual science then why would I think they would consider public comment? In fact, why should public comment even be considered? It’s tacit admission that public health is essentially what they can get away with. — Robert Howard 🌻 (@rlh) July 7, 2022

The news follows reports of Uruguay suspending Covid-19 vaccines for under 13-year-olds following a judge ruling, as reported on Thursday, July 7.

