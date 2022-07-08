Covid numbers in Andalucia show another rise in the incidence rate

By Chris King • 08 July 2022 • 19:39

Image of Covid vaccine. Credit: Julia Agin/Shutterstock.com

The accumulated incidence rate has risen again in Andalucia, according to the latest Covid report from the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health published the twice-weekly Covid numbers for Andalucia today, Friday, July 8, in association with the Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA). Data is compiled by the Andalucian Epidemiological Surveillance System.

Today’s report shows that a total of 7,260 new cases of coronavirus have been registered since last Tuesday, July 5. Of this total, 3,668 were in people aged over 60, as this is the only age group that data is being monitored and issued on currently. This is 1,678 less than last Tuesday’s total. The actual figure would of course be higher when other age groups are taken into account.

Since the pandemic began in Spain, today’s numbers bring the total infections in Andalusia to 1,561,398. Another 20 patients have been hospitalised since Tuesday when the number stood at 708. ICU admissions have fallen by seven, with 28 patients currently occupying these units.

There have been another 16 deaths recorded in the community in the last three days, bringing the total to 46. That brings the total deaths in Andalucia from Covid to 14,367.

In the last 14 days, the accumulated incidence rate in the over-60s age group stands at 561.91 per 100,000 inhabitants. That is a rise of 62.31 points in three days.

The number of patients hospitalised with Covid in Andalucia since the start of the pandemic has now reached 77,893. ICUs have had 7,126 patients, while 1,507,883 have recovered from the virus.

Malaga currently has 172 patients admitted with Covid, and three in the ICU, the highest number in Andalucia. Sevilla follows with 114, and three in ICU; Granada has 105 with two ICU patients, Huelva has 72, 2 in the ICU, Cadiz with 78, three in the ICU; Jaen has 78, eight in the ICU; Cordoba with 69, six in the ICU, and finally, Almeria has 39 with one ICU patient.

Despite the numbers, Andalucia has the lowest cumulative incidence and hospital pressure in Spain.

Andalucía tiene la incidencia acumulada y la presión hospitalaria más baja de España pero estamos ojo avizor, tomando las medidas necesarias y vigilantes referente a la evolución de la pandemia y las subvariantes que puedan aparecer. En @MAS_CanalSur. pic.twitter.com/5bhXm5vndl — Jesús Aguirre (@jesusraguirre) July 7, 2022

Andalucian Health Minister Jesus Aguirre today urged the people to start wearing facemasks indoors again, as a precaution, especially in poorly ventilated areas. He said: “Protecting ourselves, we protect everybody”.