By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 July 2022 • 13:32

Crackdown on summer revellers across Europe in Italy, Spain and now Finland Image Shutterstock: Anthony Mooney

There is an increasing crackdown on unwanted summer revellers across Europe as Italy, Spain and now Finland move to deal with drunkenness, indecent behaviour and noise.

Both Helsinki and Sorrento in Italy announced crackdowns on July 8, the former over disturbances caused by raves and other such events and the latter by what the mayor refers to as indecent dress.

Inspector Hanna Kiiskinen from the Helsinki Police was quoted in a press release saying each year several reports are received about disturbances caused by events, for example, noise, overcrowding and damage to property. She said that such events, which can attract thousands through social media, the press release said require prior approval from the authorities.

Where such events cause unreasonable inconvenience to people who live nearby then the police will take action. If the holders neither have the required permission nor follow instructions from the investigating officers, the police can confiscate all the equipment and issue fines.

The press release cites the example of the Kruunuvuorenlammi nature reserve being turned into a public toilet during a three-day rave, as well as causing extensive damage to the area.

Organisers are reminded in the press release that permits must be applied for at least five days prior to the event, whether the entry is free or paid. The same applies elsewhere in Finland with police able to ban events where they think it will cause damage to property or disrupt the lives of others unnecessarily.

With life returning to normal and many having gotten used to the quiet of the lockdowns, many towns and cities will crackdown on summer revellers across Europe.

