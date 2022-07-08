Dogecoin (DOGE) vs. Shiba Inu (SHIB) vs. Big Eyes (BIG)- Which on this Cryptocurrency list is right for you?

By EWN • 08 July 2022 • 16:00

The meme coin sector of the cryptocurrency landscape is growing constantly, with projects being able to launch to incredible heights in only a short time thanks to the hype around them produced by the online crypto community.

However, meme coins can also be extremely volatile, struggling to retain their success after an initial launch. Two meme coins that have been able to maintain relevance and continue their success in the industry, are Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Making these giants great choices for those looking to invest or become acquainted with meme coins.

Newcomer Big Eyes (BIG), however, is a major contender, taking everything about these two established coins and flipping it on its head.

Let’s find out more.

Dogecoin (DOGE)- The Original Meme Coin

Based on the infamous doge coin meme that had its origins back in the early 2010s, Dogecoin (DOGE) emerged onto the crypto market during the height of the meme’s popularity in 2013.

Through the longevity of the meme, combined with the growing popularity of crypto during this time, Dogecoin (DOGE) was able to take off, becoming a moderate success in the crypto landscape of the time. It wasn’t until the late 2010’s that the token truly exploded, surging in popularity after endorsements from big names like Elon Musk.

The ecosystem surrounding Dogecoin (DOGE) is a highly active one, with the token continuing to make headlines for its new usage cases, including its recent acceptance as payment at luxury fashion brand Gucci.

For those looking for a secure meme coin to get involved in, Dogecoin (DOGE) is certainly a safe choice.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)- The New Dog On The Block

Despite its success, Dogecoin (DOGE) is an old token. It is designed after a meme that has been circulating the Internet for nigh on a decade and is built on Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain technology, making it a token that is fairly technologically limited when compared to newer tokens entering the marketplace.

This is where Shiba Inu (SHIB) comes in, taking what makes Dogecoin (DOGE) work and transforming what doesn’t until it does.

Built on Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB) can reap the many benefits of this updated technology, including a multi-token ecosystem and access to GameFi and NFT projects. It makes for an ecosystem where there is far more to engage with than just speculation, creating a community environment where Shiba Inu (SHIB) fans can collectively discuss the token and its future.

Memes tend to change and evolve, and it seems meme coins do as well. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has taken Dogecoin (DOGE) and removed this ageing meme while still directly referencing it, and through its new technology has defined itself as the new Dogecoin (DOGE) alternative.

All of this has combined to create a popular meme coin whose place in the market is unlikely to change soon. As such, it is a token worth researching not only for investors but those new to cryptocurrency as a whole.

Big Eyes (BIG)- Crypto Cat Takes On The Big Dogs

Shiba Inu dogs, and dogs in general, have become synonymous with meme coins in today’s crypto market. This does, however, mean that dogs have also become synonymous with problems in the modern meme token market. Tokens that choose to deviate from this imagery often attempt to veer in the direction of something different.

Big Eyes (BIG) is one such token, which has used a kawaii-style cat as its token icon.

Cats, as a direct opposite to dogs, immediately show what Big Eyes (BIG) is all about. It is a token doing things in stark contrast to Shiba Inu (SHIB) and other similar meme coins, taking a unique approach to encourage the growth of its community and the development of its platform.

Big Eyes (BIG) has crafted a unique brand, doing so by taking their rebellious token icon and forming him into his own fully realised character. The token mascot, Big Eyes, is a character with history, lived experiences, and ideas that shape not only him but the platform itself.

Big Eyes knows he’s cute, and so he is taking full advantage of that with the Big Eyes (BIG) token. He also has a love/ appetite for fish, and so has set up a charity wallet on the platform to be donated to ocean conservation charities. A worthy philanthropic pursuit.

Big Eyes (BIG) is separating itself from other meme coins through its choice to have no presale also, giving all interested parties equal opportunity to make a profit from an early purchase. As they state on their site, ‘No Dogs, No Masters’, and with this tactic in place, it will create a far more egalitarian ecosystem for all.

Be sure to keep both eyes on Big Eyes (BIG)!

Want to know more about the Big Eyes character? Find out more in this exclusive interview.

