By Joshua Manning • 08 July 2022 • 17:02

Doja Cat sparks viral Twitter hashtag "he's 17" after calling out Noah Schnapp Credit: Instagram @dojacat

Doja Cat has sparked a viral Twitter hashtag “he’s 17” after calling out Noah Schnapp, as reported on Friday, July 8.

Doja Cat has sparked a viral Twitter hashtag, “he’s 17” after calling out Noah Schnapp following a now international controversy in which she reached out to the Stranger Things star, in a bid to get more information on her romantic interest, Joseph Quinn, who also appears on the Stranger Things TV show.

After Schnapp shared private messages that proved the conversation, Doja took to Instagram Live to call him out stating that it was “borderline snake s**t”.

Following the drama, Twitter has erupted with Tweets pointing out the noticeable age gap between Schnapp, 17, and Doja Cat, 26:

“amala he’s 17”

Credit: Twitter @Credit gdlsspersephone @PopBase

Another user posted:

“the ‘he’s 17″ is TAKING ME OUT” alongside a screenshot of the trending hashtag.

the "he's 17" is TAKING ME OUT 😭 pic.twitter.com/7VdO3wIbrJ — julie (@eIumax) July 8, 2022

Credit: Twitter @elumax

One Twitter user made light of the fact that He’s 17 is a song by the Blackhearts:

“He’s 17 is a classic”

He’s 17 is a classic 🤘 https://t.co/a4OaPuFz6U — The Astute Galoot (@TheAstuteGaloot) July 8, 2022

Credit: Twitter @TheAstuteGaloot

Another user posted:

“im starting to believe celebs get together and plan out their beef for clout. i mean .. noah schnapp?? youre mad at little baby WILL from stranger things? he is a teenager …”

im starting to believe celebs get together and plan out their beef for clout. i mean .. noah schnapp?? youre mad at little baby WILL from stranger things? he is a teenager … https://t.co/nOTReHeHUT — 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐳𝐨𝐞★ (@theericazoe) July 8, 2022

Credit: Twitter @theericazoe

One Twitter user posted:

“Noah Schnapp accidentally starting beef with Doja Cat feels like a fever dream like you expect me to believe we’re living in reality when that is a headline I’m cackling”

Noah Schnapp accidentally starting beef with Doja Cat feels like a fever dream like you expect me to believe we're living in reality when that is a headline I'm cackling — natalie grim (@natalieegrim) July 8, 2022

Credit: Twitter @natalieegrim

Two further Twitter users posted:

“If you want a fun break from the political silliness of the world, Doja Cat is beefing with Noah Schnapp (Will from Stranger Things) because she hit him up because she has a crush with the dude who plays Eddie, and he told the world 😂”

“sorry i have to laugh at the doja cat noah schnapp situation because why would you go to a 17-year-old known shitposter asking him to hook you up with his 29-year-old coworker and expect him to be 100% serious about it LETS BE REAL.”

If you want a fun break from the political silliness of the world, Doja Cat is beefing with Noah Schnapp (Will from Stranger Things) because she hit him up because she has a crush with the dude who plays Eddie, and he told the world 😂 https://t.co/IMT9gVqGu1 — Chris Boutté (@TheRewiredSoul) July 8, 2022

Credit: @TheRewiredSoul @partywithyou

Doja Cat, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, is an American musician known for hit songs such as “Kiss Me More” and “Say So”.

Noah Schnapp is an American actor best known for his portrayal of Will Byers in the internationally acclaimed Netflix TV show “Stranger Things.”

The news follows Doja Cat revealing she was quitting vaping after an urgent tonsil surgery, as reported on May 20.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.