Gata de Gorgos Tram service to commence on Wednesday, July 13

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 July 2022 • 15:42
Gata de Gorgos Tram service to commence from Wednesday, July 13
The schedule for the new Tram service was updated on Friday, July 8, showing that the service will begin running on Wednesday, July 13. However, with no formal announcement having been made it is possible that the schedule could change.
Currently, the service only runs as far as Teulada but that is all se to change bringing a cost-effective and efficient service further into La Marina Alta.
For users of the service travelling to Dénia, a bus service will be in operation for the last leg.
0once running the Tram will see the return of a service last seen in 2016, at which point the service fell apart rather badly resulting in its suspension.
A formal announcement is expected from the Valencia Community or by the tram operator FGV, later today or over the weekend. But if the information is correct online then residents of Gata de Gorgos are in for a treat as the Tram service returns to the town on July 13.
