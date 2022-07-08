By Euro Weekly News Media • 08 July 2022 • 12:29

Hancocks jewel of the month: 18ct gold, diamond and onyx panther spot bangle. Image - Hancocks

For July’s Jewel of the Month, Hancocks London has chosen a vintage bangle which is guaranteed to add a touch of glamour to any look this summer.

The beautiful gold and diamond Panther bangle is by Van Cleef & Arpels, 1976. Made in 18ct yellow gold it has a high domed profile and is pavé set throughout with round brilliant cut diamonds totalling almost 20cts combined.

These are arranged in seven rows and then randomly scattered with round faceted black onyx ‘spots’. The opaque black onyx provides a strong contrast to the white transparent sparkle of the diamonds to create a bold yet elegant jewel that has a clever clasp with a side opening swivel hinge.

Guy Burton, Director, Hancocks London, comments: “This stylish bangle is quintessentially 1970s and calls to mind that periods love affair with all things animal print. Whilst the fashion and jewellery world had been using the distinctive patterns of leopard, zebra, tiger and panther amongst others for decades, the 1970s seemed to take things to new heights. It conjures images of formidable women such as Jackie and Joan Collins as well as pop icons like Debbie Harry and her famous leopard print catsuit.”

This bangle is a chic take on the leopard print theme with Van Cleef & Arpels enabling a more subtle and elegant way for clients to access and indulge in the animal print trend.

Price: £110,000

Van Cleef & Arpels

On June 16th 1906 Van Cleef & Arpels opened the doors to their first boutique at number 22, Place Vendôme. Next door to Lalique, opposite the Ritz and a stones throw from Boucheron, this would prove to be the first of many boutiques that the highly successful Maison would open around the world during the 20th Century.