By Matthew Roscoe • 08 July 2022 • 13:26

Italy set for return of vaccinations and masks after summer holidays. Image: Studio Romantic/Shutterstock.com

THE people of Italy are set for another campaign of vaccinations and the possible returns of masks once the summer holidays are over, according to the country’s health minister.

Italy’s Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, announced that a “new vaccination campaign against Covid is important and significant” and would likely return in September for a large part of the population.

Speaking late on Thursday, July 7, Speranza said: “In September there will be a wider vaccination campaign but in the meantime, those who are particularly exposed must defend themselves as much as possible with the second booster and the use of the mask.”

He continued: “There are people who can take the third dose and have not done it.

“We are close to 40 million people who have taken the booster, but we can still grow,” he said.

“Above all, we need to ask for the second booster from the most fragile, people over 80, those between 60 and 79 with frailty, those who live in nursing homes and those who need their second booster. My appeal is not to wait.”

Speranza continued: “We have weapons that we did not have last year, we have 90 per cent of the population over 12 years vaccinated but the fact remains that we must keep a high level of attention.”

“We must monitor, invite people to take precautions, use masks in risky situations and insist on the vaccination campaign that is still underway,” he added.

As previously reported, the World Health Organisation (WHO) advised citizens across the world to “wear a mask” in the face of Omicron 5, following a new wave of Covid is sweeping across Europe.

Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday, July 7: “Wear a mask.”

“Especially if you are in a place where infections are increasing, take proven public health measures to mitigate the risk.

“For example, if you are in a crowded or indoor place with poor ventilation, wear a mask. And if you are sick and can, stay at home.”

