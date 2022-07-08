Malaga CF presents its new first-team strip for the 2022-23 season

By Chris King • 08 July 2022 • 3:22

Image of the new Malaga CF shirt for the 2022-23 season. Credit: [email protected]

Hundreds of fans filled the Plaza de la Constitucion to witness the unveiling of this season’s new Malaga CF strip.

Malaga CF presented their new first-team strip for the 2022/2023 season on Thursday, July 7. The unveiling took place in the Plaza de la Constitucion, attended by hundreds of blue and white fans.

¡Ya está todo listo por aquí! ¡Arrancamos! 👏 Si no puedes pasarte por la Plaza de la Constitución, síguelo por aquí ➡️ https://t.co/3I8jKxh9AG#AmorALoPropio #7JBlanquiazul pic.twitter.com/g8oE7CjMDe — Málaga CF (@MalagaCF) July 7, 2022

The club had already announced via its social media channels that Thursday’s presentation was not going to be a traditional one. This time, the fans themselves were going to be the protagonists of the act.

Eight city establishments with Blue and Whites fans had the privilege of wearing the shirt for the first time, displayed to the rest of the public via a giant screen. From their establishments, they set off towards the epicentre of the event and entered simultaneously. This created a real jubilant atmosphere that demonstrated the excitement that the Blue and Whites have for the season.

The jubilation was increased by the sudden appearance of three players. Captain Luis Muñoz was the first to present the complete kit to all the spectators. He was joined by Fran Sol, one of the new signings on loan from the Ukrainian side, Dynamo Kyiv. Then came Ruben Castro, sending the fans to another level of excitement as he promised to give everything “to return the team to where it deserves, the First Division”.