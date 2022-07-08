Motorcyclist loses his life after traffic accident in Granada town of Cuevas del Campo

BREAKING UPDATE: ITV star Declan Donnelly pays tribute to brother who died suddenly aged 55 Close
By Chris King • 08 July 2022 • 21:54

Image of an Andalucian Emergency Services helicopter. Credit: [email protected]

A traffic accident in the Granada town of Cuevas del Campo has resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

 

As reported by Emergencias Andalucia 112 this afternoon, Friday, July 8, a motorcyclist lost his life after suffering a traffic accident in the small Granada town of Cuevas del Campo. The incident occurred at around 2:20pm at the junction of Calle El Valle and Calle Decaradas.

Witnesses to the event called the 112 number to inform the operator that a motorist had been injured after colliding with a car. The coordinating centre immediately mobilised an ambulance from the 061 Emergency Health Centre.

A rescue helicopter was also deployed to the location, along with patrols from the Guardia Civil, and a road maintenance team. No further information has been revealed about the rider, but it is believed that he was confirmed dead at the scene of the accident.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

