Motorcyclist loses his life after traffic accident in Granada town of Cuevas del Campo

By Chris King • 08 July 2022 • 21:54
Image of an Andalucian Emergency Services helicopter.
Credit: [email protected]
As reported by Emergencias Andalucia 112 this afternoon, Friday, July 8, a motorcyclist lost his life after suffering a traffic accident in the small Granada town of Cuevas del Campo. The incident occurred at around 2:20pm at the junction of Calle El Valle and Calle Decaradas.
Witnesses to the event called the 112 number to inform the operator that a motorist had been injured after colliding with a car. The coordinating centre immediately mobilised an ambulance from the 061 Emergency Health Centre.
A rescue helicopter was also deployed to the location, along with patrols from the Guardia Civil, and a road maintenance team. No further information has been revealed about the rider, but it is believed that he was confirmed dead at the scene of the accident.
