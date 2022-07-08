Nerja plans for area where visitors with motorhomes can stay overnight

By Tamsin Brown • 08 July 2022 • 10:11

Nerja plans for an area where visitors with motorhomes can stay overnight. Image: Nerja Town Hall

Nerja, in the province of Malaga, has plans to offer tourists and visitors more options by constructing a new area where motorhomes can remain overnight.

On June 30, the councillor for Safety and Transport of the Nerja Town Hall, Francisco Arce, and the councillor for Town Planning, Nieves Atencia, announced that plans for the construction of a new area for motorhomes on a plot of land located in the Pago de Rio Seco in Nerja had been approved.

The designated area for motorhomes will be 7,000 square metres and there will be facilities for parking and overnight stays.

Francisco Arce said: “The Town Hall is committed to promoting and supporting this type of private initiative which will allow us to offer more to tourists, providing motorhome users with an area in suitable conditions.”

Nieves Atencia added: “Premade cabins, toilets and a reception area will be installed, and the plot will be equipped for the parking of motorhomes.” As for services and supplies, the area will be connected to the general water supply, sewage network and electricity supply. The plot will also have road access from the N-340 road.

