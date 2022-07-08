Quironsalud Torrevieja Traffic Unit: Fast, efficient and free attention 365 days a year

By Euro Weekly News Media • 08 July 2022 • 10:28

Close Up Of Two Cars Damaged In Road Traffic Accident

To access this 24-hour service it is not necessary to have medical health insurance, since the unit provides free assistance to everyone who has suffered a traffic accident.

Summer is here, and with long-awaited summer vacations, it’s the time of year for road trips. However, going on a trip can become a nightmare if we are involved in a traffic accident.

Most frequent injuries in a traffic accident

Dr. Carlos Israel Puell , a specialist at the Rehabilitation Service of Quironsalud Alicante and Torrevieja , indicates that “cervical spine sprain is the most frequent injury seen in traffic accidents, followed by back pain and lower back pain.” The most frequent symptoms are “neck pain, headaches, limitation of cervical mobility, ringing in the ear and a feeling of dizziness”. All of these are if the accident vehicle is a car.

On the contrary, when the vehicle is a motorcycle, the injuries that can occur are very different, due to the fact that there is no protective chassis and the type of injuries often depend on the way in which the motorcyclist falls.

Most common rehabilitation treatments after an accident

After a traffic accident, the most important thing is to adequately recover from the injuries to avoid consequences. The main treatments, in this case, combine medication with rehabilitation therapy.

Fast, specialised and free care: Quironsalud Traffic Unit

Only early, professional and personalised attention helps the road accident victim recover quickly and completely.

The assessment and establishment of early treatment are essential to minimise any physical repercussions. In addition, from a medical point of view, it is essential that everyone involved in a traffic accident attend an urgent medical assessment, regardless of the severity of the damage suffered.

The Traffic Units of Quironsalud Torrevieja and Alicante provide care to patients who have suffered a traffic accident 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It is made up of a multidisciplinary team made up of specialists in orthopaedics , neurology , rehabilitation and physiotherapy, and has all the necessary resources to offer the best service.

Your health care includes the first emergency visit, hospitalisation, diagnostic tests, consultations with different specialists, rehabilitation doctor and rehabilitation treatment, intensive care unit and, if necessary, urgent surgery.

How to avail of this service in case of an accident?

To be attended by this unit, it is only necessary to go directly to the emergency department of Quironsalud Alicante or Torrevieja, where the administrative team will be in charge of carrying out all the procedures with the insurance company of your vehicle and will make complete medical attention available to you. You can also call the number 966 92 63 63.

About Quironsalud Torrevieja

– International medical team

– Free translation

-We work with all national and international medical insurers

-General emergencies 24/7

-Pediatric daytime emergencies