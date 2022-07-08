By Joshua Manning • 08 July 2022 • 12:12

Russia reveals combat losses inflicted on Ukraine forces as of July 8 Credit: Vectorkel/Shutterstock.com

Russia’s Defence Ministry revealed combat losses inflicted on Ukraine forces, in a report on the progress of the “special military operation” in Ukraine, as reported on Friday, July 8.

According to Russia’s Ministry of Defence, up to 290 Ukrainian servicemen and 29 units of armoured vehicles and equipment have been destroyed as a result of shelling of positions of 188th Battalion of 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Ochakov, Nikolaev Region.

Russian Aerospace Forces claim to have neutralised temporary deployment point of 241st Territorial Defence Brigade near Nikolaev. The attacks have allegedly resulted in the elimination of more than 85 nationalists and up to 15 units of AFU weapons and military equipment.

High-precision sea-based weapons near Liman, Odessa Region have reportedly destroyed 2 Harpoon coastal missile systems delivered from the UK.

Russian Aerospace Forces’ high-precision strike in Kramatorsk allegedly destroyed 2 Tochka-U missile launchers and over 150 nationalists.

6 Grad multiple rocket launchers and 1 ammunition depot have also been destroyed in Mayaki, Donetsk People’s Republic.

Within counter-battery fighting, 4 MLRS and 4 artillery batteries have been suppressed near Novoluganskoe, Semigor’e, Pershetravnoe, Zaitsevo and Kodema, Donetsk People’s Republic.

Operational-tactical and army aviation, and missile troops and artillery have hit 156 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 1 fuel depot for Ukrainian armoured vehicles in Annovka, Dnepropetrovsk Region.

Russian Aerospace Forces’ Su-35 fighter jets have shot down MiG-29 and Su-25 aircraft of Ukrainian air force near Lazarevka, Nikolaev Region.

Russian air defence means claim to have shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of Ukrainian air force near Golubovka, Donetsk People’s Republic, and nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Zhovtnevoe, Boldyrevo, Kovalevka, Petrovka, Dolgenkoe, Kapitolovka in Kharkov Region and Kuibyshevo in Kherson Region.

In total, 237 Ukrainian airplanes and 137 helicopters, 1,488 unmanned aerial vehicles, 353 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,964 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 730 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,112 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,076 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed during the operation.

Russia’s report on combat losses inflicted on Ukraine forces comes after news of Russian occupied Severodonetsk, Ukraine reportedly on the brink of a humanitarian disaster, as reported on Friday, July 8.

