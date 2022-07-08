By Matthew Roscoe • 08 July 2022 • 9:57

Huge day for Ukraine as 35 Russian tanks were destroyed latest combat losses reveal. Image: Facebook Ukraine MoD

ON Friday, July 8, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian tanks.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that Ukrainian forces had destroyed a further 35 Russian tanks on Thursday, July 7. This takes the number of Russian tanks lost in Ukraine to 1637.

According to the latest data, another 250 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 36,900.

Fourteen more Russian forces’ Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were also destroyed as well as 13 more Russian artillery systems.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of two Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 669.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 08.07 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 08.07 were approximatelyhttps://t.co/iZYI8hj3M9 pic.twitter.com/p8uwaLSl4v — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) July 8, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Thursday, July 7 in the Kramatorsk direction.

A detailed breakdown of the 135st day of the war also shows that the loss of the 13 Russian artillery systems now means Ukraine has destroyed 828, while the destruction of 14 more Russian forces’ Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) now means that Putin’s army has now lost 3811 in total.

The destruction of 20 more Russian vehicles and fuel tanks brings the total to 2685.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.